Israel's expansionist steps violate int'l law, says Ankara

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Israel's recent evacuation, destruction and confiscation decisions against Palestinians violate international law, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on March 19.

The ministry said such steps in Palestinian territories that Israel occupies, particularly the Sheikh Jarrah district in East Jerusalem, clearly indicates Tel Aviv’s intention of strengthening the occupation rather than a desire for peace.

"It further wounds a person's conscience to witness these actions, which Israel speeded up in the current period when Palestinians are trying to combat the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic," read the statement.

The officials urged the international community to show solidarity with the Palestinian public against Israel's expansionist policies.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is regarded as occupied territory under international law, making all Jewish settlements there illegal.