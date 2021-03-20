Israel's expansionist steps violate int'l law, says Ankara

  • March 20 2021 09:39:14

Israel's expansionist steps violate int'l law, says Ankara

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Israels expansionist steps violate intl law, says Ankara

Israel's recent evacuation, destruction and confiscation decisions against Palestinians violate international law, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on March 19. 

The ministry said such steps in Palestinian territories that Israel occupies, particularly the Sheikh Jarrah district in East Jerusalem, clearly indicates Tel Aviv’s intention of strengthening the occupation rather than a desire for peace.

"It further wounds a person's conscience to witness these actions, which Israel speeded up in the current period when Palestinians are trying to combat the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic," read the statement.

The officials urged the international community to show solidarity with the Palestinian public against Israel's expansionist policies.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is regarded as occupied territory under international law, making all Jewish settlements there illegal.

Turkey, Palestine,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey withdraws from Istanbul Convention

    Turkey withdraws from Istanbul Convention

  2. Head of Turkish Central Bank dismissed

    Head of Turkish Central Bank dismissed

  3. 'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

    'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

  4. UK variant virus ‘may spreading rapidly in Turkey’

    UK variant virus ‘may spreading rapidly in Turkey’

  5. Three dead as Greece dumps asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

    Three dead as Greece dumps asylum seekers in Aegean Sea
Recommended
Turkish, French foreign ministers discuss EU issues

Turkish, French foreign ministers discuss EU issues
Top Iranian diplomat visits Turkey

Top Iranian diplomat visits Turkey
EU should support Turkey for hosting over 4 mln refugees: Borrell

EU should support Turkey for hosting over 4 mln refugees: Borrell
Turkish president, top EU officials meet via video link

Turkish president, top EU officials meet via video link
TPAO executives to escape EU sanctions over drilling

TPAO executives to escape EU sanctions over drilling
Turkish president receives Kazakh foreign minister

Turkish president receives Kazakh foreign minister
WORLD Icelandic volcano erupts, lighting up night sky near Reykjavik

Icelandic volcano erupts, lighting up night sky near Reykjavik

A volcano erupted just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Iceland’s capital Reykjavik on March 19, with red lava spewing out of the ground and a crimson glow lighting up the night sky.
ECONOMY Investments in Turkeys entrepreneurship ecosystem peak

Investments in Turkey's entrepreneurship ecosystem peak

Investments in Turkey's entrepreneurship ecosystem set a record last year, reaching $139 million, the nation’s vice president said on March 19. 
SPORTS Leader Beşiktaş hosts Fenerbahçe in crucial Istanbul derby

Leader Beşiktaş hosts Fenerbahçe in crucial Istanbul derby

The Turkish Süper Lig’s showpiece event in Week 30 pits high-flying league leader Beşiktaş against inconsistent Fenerbahçe in an Istanbul derby.