Israeli strikes kill 6 in Lebanon despite ceasefire

Israeli strikes kill 6 in Lebanon despite ceasefire

BEIRUT
Israeli strikes kill 6 in Lebanon despite ceasefire

Six people were killed and 17 others injured in Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, in what authorities described as the latest ceasefire violations, state media reported on Saturday.

The Israeli army targeted the areas of Qantara, Qusayr, Wadi Hassan, Yohmor al-Shaqif, and Houla with artillery shelling, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

An Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle and a truck in the town of Yohmor al-Shafiq. The Lebanese Health Ministry said that four people were killed in attacks on the town.

Two others were killed and 17 injured in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Safad al-Battikh in the Bint Jbeil district, the agency said.

The Israeli army continues to demolish homes with explosives in the occupied town of Khiam.

In Lebanon’s capital Beirut, an Israeli drone has been flying at low altitude since the morning hours.

Continued truce violations

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in the south since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2. The region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched an air offensive on Iran on Feb. 28.

Since March 2, expanded Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed nearly 2,500 people and displaced over 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend the ceasefire by three weeks following a second round of high-level negotiations at the White House.

A 10-day truce was first announced on April 16, also breached by Israel.

 

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