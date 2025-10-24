Israeli settlers violence surges amid West Bank olive harvest

Israeli settlers violence surges amid West Bank olive harvest

RAMALLAH
Israeli settlers violence surges amid West Bank olive harvest

Olive harvest of Palestinians continue despite Israelis, seizing Palestinian land, conduct attacks under the protection of Israeli soldiers, in the village of Turmus Ayya near Ramallah, West Bank, on Oct. 20, 2025.

Israeli settlers descended on Palestinian olive harvesters and activists this week in the occupied West Bank, beating them with clubs.

The attack in the town of Turmus Ayya, which was captured in videos, came as Palestinians say settler violence in the region is worsening.

“Settler violence has skyrocketed in scale and frequency," Ajith Sunghay, the head of the U.N. Human Rights Office in the Palestinian territory, said in a statement.

“Two weeks into the start of the 2025 harvest, we have already seen severe attacks by armed settlers against Palestinian men, women, children and foreign solidarity activists."

In one of the videos, a masked man was seen running through an olive grove and beating at least two people with a club, including a woman as she lay motionless on the ground.

The masked man appeared to be wearing tzitzit, a ritual fringed garment for Jews. The woman was hospitalized with serious injures.

In a separate video, more than a dozen masked men were seen running down a village road alongside an olive grove, pursuing a car. One settler clubbed the car and opened the door.

A third video showed flames and smoke rising from several torched cars.

The first week of olive harvest season has seen more than 150 settler attacks and over 700 olive trees uprooted, broken or poisoned, according to Muayyad Shaaban, who headsan office in the Palestinian Authority that is tracking the violence.

Israel's Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin said also said this week that he had ordered the deportation of 32 foreign activists who had helped Palestinians harvest olives in the occupied West Bank, on the grounds they violated a military order.

The violence came as Israeli lawmakers on Oct. 22 advanced two bills paving the way for West Bank annexation, leading to condemnation from Washington.

Ramallah,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye a key player in all regional equations, says Erdoğan

Türkiye a key player in all regional equations, says Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye a key player in all regional equations, says Erdoğan

    Türkiye a key player in all regional equations, says Erdoğan

  2. US-China trade talks in Malaysia 'very constructive'

    US-China trade talks in Malaysia 'very constructive'

  3. Trump heads to Asia for Xi talks, eyes Kim meeting

    Trump heads to Asia for Xi talks, eyes Kim meeting

  4. Türkiye conducts successful ballistic missile test

    Türkiye conducts successful ballistic missile test

  5. Türkiye, Gulf countries set $15 billion trade target after Erdoğan's tour

    Türkiye, Gulf countries set $15 billion trade target after Erdoğan's tour
Recommended
Trump heads to Asia for Xi talks, eyes Kim meeting

Trump heads to Asia for Xi talks, eyes Kim meeting
France examining DNA samples after Louvre heist

France examining DNA samples after Louvre heist
US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor
UK says allies should boost Ukraines long-range missile reach

UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
Four dead, 12 wounded in blast at Ukraine train station

Four dead, 12 wounded in blast at Ukraine train station
South Korea says Kim, Trump may meet next week

South Korea says Kim, Trump may meet next week
India trials Delhi cloud seeding to combat deadly smog

India trials Delhi cloud seeding to combat deadly smog
WORLD Trump heads to Asia for Xi talks, eyes Kim meeting

Trump heads to Asia for Xi talks, eyes Kim meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump headed for Asia on Saturday and high-stakes trade talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, saying that he would also like to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his trip.
ECONOMY US-China trade talks in Malaysia very constructive

US-China trade talks in Malaysia 'very constructive'

The United States and China conducted "very constructive" trade talks in Malaysia on Saturday, a U.S. Treasury spokesman said, ahead of a highly anticipated meeting of their leaders in South Korea next week.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe claimed back-to-back wins in the Europa League with a 1-0 home victory over Stuttgart on Oct. 23, while Samsunspor powered to a 3-0 defeat of Dynamo Kyiv for their second straight Conference League win.  
﻿