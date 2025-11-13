Israeli settlers torch West Bank mosque, scrawl hateful messages

Israeli settlers torch West Bank mosque, scrawl hateful messages

DEIR ISTIYA, West Bank
Israeli settlers torch West Bank mosque, scrawl hateful messages

Israeli settlers torched and defaced a mosque in a Palestinian village in the central West Bank the previous overnight, scribbling hateful messages in a show of defiance a day after some Israeli leaders condemned a recent attack by settlers against Palestinians.

One wall and at least three copies of the Quran and some of the carpeting at the mosque in the Palestinian town of Deir Istiya had been torched when an AP reporter visited Thursday.

On one side of the mosque settlers had left graffitied messages like “we are not afraid" and “keep on condemning.” The Hebrew scrawl, difficult to make out, appeared to reference Maj. Gen Avi Bluth, the chief of the military’s Central Command who issued a rare denunciation of the violence on Nov. 12.

It was the latest in a string of attacks that have provoked expressions of concern from top officials, military leaders and the Trump administration.

At a press conference on Nov. 12, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there was “some concern about events in the West Bank spilling over and creating an effect that could undermine what we’re doing in Gaza.”

The day before, dozens of masked Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian villages of Beit Lid and Deir Sharaf in the West Bank, setting fire to vehicles and other property before clashing with Israeli soldiers.

President Isaac Herzog described the attacks as “shocking and serious,” adding a powerful voice to what has been muted criticism by top Israeli officials of the settler violence. Herzog’s position, while largely ceremonial, is meant to serve as a moral compass and unifying force for the country.

The Israeli army’s chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, echoed his condemnations, saying the military “will not tolerate the phenomena of a minority of criminals who tarnish a law-abiding public.”

burning,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

    Erdoğan vows solidarity with oppressed around the world

  2. CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

    CHP leader visits Turkish Cyprus to hold high-level talks

  3. Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

    Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

  4. Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

    Parliament panel to resume peace bid talks on Nov 18

  5. Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects

    Police seize 1.5 tons of drugs in port raid, hold five suspects
Recommended
Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms
Conference to weigh up stubbing out cigarette butts

Conference to weigh up stubbing out cigarette butts
China summons Japan ambassador over PM Taiwan comments

China summons Japan ambassador over PM Taiwan comments
Ukrainian capital comes under massive attack

Ukrainian capital comes under 'massive' attack
BBC says sorry to Trump, but rejects defamation claim

BBC says sorry to Trump, but rejects defamation claim
Greek Air Force deletes controversial C-130 post after backlash

Greek Air Force deletes controversial C-130 post after backlash
Syria reopens embassy in London after more than decade

Syria reopens embassy in London after more than decade
WORLD Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Body swaps press on as Israel, Hamas clash over truce terms

Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza on Nov. 14, officials at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis said, in the latest step to fulfilling the terms of the fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.
ECONOMY Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

The Turkish Competition Authority has imposed nearly 11.5 billion Turkish Lira ($272 million) in fines on companies over the past 10 months, following investigations into violations across a wide range of industries, from food and construction to banking, retail and digital markets.  
SPORTS Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

The Turkish national team is poised to take a significant step toward the 2026 World Cup playoffs when it hosts a struggling Bulgaria side on Nov. 15 in a Group E qualifier.  
﻿