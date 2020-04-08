Israeli security agency says it arrested alleged Iran spy

  • April 08 2020 09:43:00

JERUSALEM - The Associated Press
Israel's domestic security agency said on April 7 it arrested an Israeli citizen alleged to have spied for Iran.

The Shin Bet alleged in a statement the man was in contact with Iranian agents abroad, where he was given money, guidance and encryption tools.

The Shin Bet said the man was expected to provide information on strategic Israeli sites, ways to promote division in Israeli society, carry out attacks against Israeli targets and enlist Arab citizens of Israel to assist Iran.

The man, whose identity was barred from publication by an Israeli court, was arrested last month and indicted on April 7 for "serious security-related offenses."

The Shin Bet said the arrest highlights Iranian efforts "to carry out spy and terror activity within Israel, this also at a time when the world is facing the coronavirus epidemic which has badly spread in Iran."

Iran is facing the worst virus outbreak in the Middle East. Iran's state TV said on April 7 the new coronavirus has killed another 133 people, pushing the country's death toll to 3,872 amid 62,589 confirmed cases.

Israel and Iran are bitter enemies who have long fought a shadow war that over the last year has increasingly spilled out into the open. And although both countries are occupied with fighting COVID-19, the illness caused by the new virus, hostilities between them remain.

