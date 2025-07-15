Israeli opposition blasts Netanyahu over Gaza as coalition teeters on brink

JERUSALEM

Israeli opposition leaders have lambasted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the deaths of three soldiers in northern Gaza clashes, dubbing it a "black night" and accusing him of prioritizing political survival over troop safety as his coalition faces imminent unraveling.

Main opposition leader Yair Lapid termed the fatalities a "tragic disaster," pinning blame squarely on the government.

Politician Yair Golan took to X, stating: "Israel 2025. The army announces three more soldiers killed in Gaza. Victims of an endless political war. While he [Netanyahu] sends them to battle, he's negotiating with Haredi party leaders to exempt their allies from service. Netanyahu is selling out and sacrificing soldiers to cling to power one more day."

Ex-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett echoed on X: "Another family hears their child was killed in Gaza. Meanwhile, in parliament, coalition partners are upending everything to pass an exemption law. These politicians are blocking Haredim from joining their peers who defend Israel at all costs. We're at war. Our kids are in Gaza, the north, everywhere they need to be. This is a shameful government."

The army reported Sunday that three troops from the 401st Brigade's 52nd Armored Battalion perished, with an officer gravely injured.

Fueling the fire, ultra-Orthodox Agudat Israel party members resigned from the government Monday, trailing Degel HaTorah's exit, protesting the stalled bill exempting Haredim from conscription.

Minister Meir Porush of Agudat Israel announced the walkout, citing the draft by Knesset committee chair Yuli Edelstein as inadequate per Haredi rabbis' directives.

State media KAN noted the resignations activate in 48 hours, with parallel talks underway.

Netanyahu is negotiating frantically to preserve his alliance.

Should they hold, only Shas would linger among Haredi partners, potentially bolting next week.

United Torah Judaism, pairing Agudat Israel and Degel HaTorah, had flagged pullouts earlier.

A complete United Torah Judaism departure would trim Netanyahu's 68 seats to 61 in the 120-member Knesset; Shas's exit could plunge it below majority.

Israeli law requires service from age 18, but Haredi waivers have stirred controversy for years.

Escalating demands since the Oct. 7, 2023, Gaza offensive spotlighted the issue.

The Supreme Court invalidated exemptions on June 25, 2024, mandating enlistment for eligibles.

Authorities have summoned about 24,000 of 80,000 fit Haredi men, eyeing more for 2025-2026.

The impasse prompted Haredi boycotts, culminating in a failed dissolution vote.