Israeli military says missile fired from Yemen

Israeli military says missile fired from Yemen

JERUSALEM
Israeli military says missile fired from Yemen

The Israeli military said a missile had been launched from Yemen on Sunday and was likely intercepted, as AFP journalists heard muffled blasts in Jerusalem.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, after review, it has been determined that one missile was launched from Yemen," the military said.

"Interception attempts were carried out, and the missile was likely successfully intercepted," it added.

Journalists in Jerusalem heard the sirens, which were followed by muffled blasts.

In a separate statement issued in Hebrew, the military had said earlier that "apparently, two missiles were launched from Yemen."

Israeli police said sirens were also activated in Tel Aviv.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have regularly fired missiles and drones on Israel since the war in Gaza broke out in October 2023 following an attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

The Houthis, who have also targeted shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

    Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

  2. Roketsan to establish joints defense facility in Indonesia

    Roketsan to establish joints defense facility in Indonesia

  3. Severe frost may lead to food inflation, force import of fruit

    Severe frost may lead to food inflation, force import of fruit

  4. Current account deficit widens to $4.4 billion in February

    Current account deficit widens to $4.4 billion in February

  5. Safe haven gold hits new high, dollar weakens against peers

    Safe haven gold hits new high, dollar weakens against peers
Recommended
WHO says child dies after Israel strike hits Gaza hospital

WHO says child dies after Israel strike hits Gaza hospital
World leaders slam deadly Russian strike on Ukraine

World leaders slam deadly Russian strike on Ukraine
US finds no evidence linking Turkish student to antisemitism, terrorism: Report

US finds no evidence linking Turkish student to antisemitism, terrorism: Report
Israeli PM says Macron gravely mistaken in promoting Palestinian state

Israeli PM says Macron 'gravely mistaken' in promoting Palestinian state
Trump is fully fit for duty, his doctor says after physical

Trump is 'fully fit' for duty, his doctor says after physical
Lavrov accuses Ukraine of breaking US-brokered deal terms

Lavrov accuses Ukraine of breaking US-brokered deal terms
WORLD WHO says child dies after Israel strike hits Gaza hospital

WHO says child dies after Israel strike hits Gaza hospital

An Israeli air strike Sunday hit one of Gaza's few functioning hospitals, resulting in the death of a child according to the World Health Organization, as Israel warned it would expand its offensive if Hamas does not release hostages.
ECONOMY Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

The auto industry’s production fell by 8.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025 to 344,120, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿