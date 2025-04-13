Israeli military says missile fired from Yemen

JERUSALEM

The Israeli military said a missile had been launched from Yemen on Sunday and was likely intercepted, as AFP journalists heard muffled blasts in Jerusalem.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, after review, it has been determined that one missile was launched from Yemen," the military said.

"Interception attempts were carried out, and the missile was likely successfully intercepted," it added.

Journalists in Jerusalem heard the sirens, which were followed by muffled blasts.

In a separate statement issued in Hebrew, the military had said earlier that "apparently, two missiles were launched from Yemen."

Israeli police said sirens were also activated in Tel Aviv.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have regularly fired missiles and drones on Israel since the war in Gaza broke out in October 2023 following an attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

The Houthis, who have also targeted shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.