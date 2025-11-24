Israeli military sacks several generals over Hamas attack

JERUSALEM

Israel's military announced the dismissal of three generals and disciplinary actions against several other senior officers over their failure to prevent the October 2023 assault by Hamas, the deadliest attack in the country's history.

The move comes two weeks after the military's chief Eyal Zamir called for a "systemic investigation" into the failures that led to onslaught, even as the government dragged its feet on establishing a state commission of inquiry, despite public pressure.

The list of generals fired includes three divisional commanders, one of whom was then serving as the military intelligence chief.

A military statement released said all three bear personal responsibility for the armed forces' failure to prevent the attack launched by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

The firing comes after all three had already resigned from their posts.

Disciplinary actions were also announced against the head of the navy and air force along with moves against four other generals and several senior officers.

Earlier this month, a report by a committee of experts appointed by the military chief Zamir was published marking the conclusion of the army's internal investigations into the October 7th attacks.

The report concluded that there had been a "long-standing systemic and organizational failure" within the military apparatus.

The investigation also noted the military's "intelligence failure" over its "inability to raise the alarm" over the attacks, even though the army had "exceptional, high-quality information."

It also deplored "deficient decision-making processes and force deployment during the night of Oct. 7, 2023" and pointed to failures across the military's chain of command.