Israeli military prepares to launch new Gaza ground op

Israeli military prepares to launch new Gaza ground op

GAZA CITY
Israeli military prepares to launch new Gaza ground op

The Israeli military published new evacuation warnings for areas of central Gaza on July 20, in one of the few areas the military has rarely operated with ground troops.

The evacuation cuts access between the city of Deir al-Balah and the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Younis in the narrow enclave. The area of Gaza under the evacuation order is also where many international organizations attempting to distribute aid are located

Deir al-Balah is one of the few places in the strip where the military has not yet operated with ground troops because it believed Hamas to be holding hostages there, though it has conducted airstrikes in the city.

Hamas has vowed to execute captives if the Israeli army approaches, according to the Israeli media.

Israel was "expanding its activities" around Deir el-Balah, including "in an area where it has not operated before,” the military said, telling Palestinians to "move south toward the al-Mawasi area" on the Mediterranean coast "for your safety.”

The Hostages Family Forum, a grassroots organization that represents many of the families of hostages, condemned the evacuation announcement and demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli military explain what they hope to accomplish in the area of central Gaza, accusing Israel of operating without a clear war plan.

“Enough! The Israeli people overwhelmingly want an end to the fighting and a comprehensive agreement that will return all of the hostages,” the forum said.

On July 19 night, during the weekly protest, tens of thousands of protesters marched in Tel Aviv, demonstrating for an end to the war.

On the ground, Gaza's civil defense agency told AFP on July 20 that Israeli strikes overnight killed at least seven people in Gaza City and in parts of the territory's south.

Delegations from Israel and militant group Hamas have spent the last two weeks in indirect talks for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and the release of 10 living hostages.

Israel and Hamas have been holding ceasefire talks in Qatar, but international mediators say there have been no breakthroughs. Netanyahu has repeatedly stressed that expanding Israeli military operations in Gaza will pressure Hamas to negotiate, though negotiations have been stalled for months.

 

Palestine,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis

Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis

    Turkish MPs pass bill to legalize pharmacy sale of medicinal cannabis

  2. Türkiye-Iraq oil pipeline deal set to expire in 2026

    Türkiye-Iraq oil pipeline deal set to expire in 2026

  3. Intelligence chief briefs parties on peace initiative

    Intelligence chief briefs parties on peace initiative

  4. Ankara rejects Greece's marine park maps in Aegean

    Ankara rejects Greece's marine park maps in Aegean

  5. Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers

    Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers
Recommended
Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers

Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers
US officials alarmed by Netanyahu’s policies after Syria strikes

US officials alarmed by Netanyahu’s policies after Syria strikes
Syria evacuates Bedouin from Druze-majority Sweida

Syria evacuates Bedouin from Druze-majority Sweida
Ecuadors biggest drug lord Fito extradited to US

Ecuador's biggest drug lord 'Fito' extradited to US
Russia strikes Ukraine after Kiev offers fresh talks

Russia strikes Ukraine after Kiev offers fresh talks
New clashes outside London hotel housing migrants

New clashes outside London hotel housing migrants
Japanese PM hangs on after extremely regrettable election

Japanese PM hangs on after 'extremely regrettable' election
WORLD Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers

Gaza sees one of deadliest days for aid seekers

The U.N. food agency accused Israel of using tanks, snipers and other weapons to fire on a crowd of Palestinians seeking food aid, in what the territory's Health Ministry said was one of the deadliest days for aid seekers in over 21 months of war.  
ECONOMY Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Some 42 percent of Turkish firms meet payment deadlines

Türkiye’s’ corporate sector has demonstrated progress in payment behavior, according to the newly released Global Payment Study 2025 by CRIF, Dun & Bradstreet.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿