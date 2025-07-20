Israeli military prepares to launch new Gaza ground op

GAZA CITY

The Israeli military published new evacuation warnings for areas of central Gaza on July 20, in one of the few areas the military has rarely operated with ground troops.

The evacuation cuts access between the city of Deir al-Balah and the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Younis in the narrow enclave. The area of Gaza under the evacuation order is also where many international organizations attempting to distribute aid are located

Deir al-Balah is one of the few places in the strip where the military has not yet operated with ground troops because it believed Hamas to be holding hostages there, though it has conducted airstrikes in the city.

Hamas has vowed to execute captives if the Israeli army approaches, according to the Israeli media.

Israel was "expanding its activities" around Deir el-Balah, including "in an area where it has not operated before,” the military said, telling Palestinians to "move south toward the al-Mawasi area" on the Mediterranean coast "for your safety.”

The Hostages Family Forum, a grassroots organization that represents many of the families of hostages, condemned the evacuation announcement and demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli military explain what they hope to accomplish in the area of central Gaza, accusing Israel of operating without a clear war plan.

“Enough! The Israeli people overwhelmingly want an end to the fighting and a comprehensive agreement that will return all of the hostages,” the forum said.

On July 19 night, during the weekly protest, tens of thousands of protesters marched in Tel Aviv, demonstrating for an end to the war.

On the ground, Gaza's civil defense agency told AFP on July 20 that Israeli strikes overnight killed at least seven people in Gaza City and in parts of the territory's south.

Delegations from Israel and militant group Hamas have spent the last two weeks in indirect talks for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and the release of 10 living hostages.

Israel and Hamas have been holding ceasefire talks in Qatar, but international mediators say there have been no breakthroughs. Netanyahu has repeatedly stressed that expanding Israeli military operations in Gaza will pressure Hamas to negotiate, though negotiations have been stalled for months.