Israeli forces kill 2 in West Bank: Palestinian agency

Israeli forces kill 2 in West Bank: Palestinian agency

WEST BANK
Israeli forces kill 2 in West Bank: Palestinian agency

Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians in an early morning raid on Friday near the occupied West Bank city of Tubas, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

One man was killed when Israeli soldiers opened fire on his vehicle in Tubas, the report said.

Another Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli gunfire when troops raided Al-Fara refugee camp near Tubas, the agency said.

The Israeli military did not have an immediate comment on the raid.

The area around Tubas in the northern West Bank is a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups and the frequent target of Israeli military incursions.

The West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has seen a surge in violence since early last year, particularly since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in Gaza on Oct. 7.

At least 461 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers across the West Bank since Oct. 7, according to official Palestinian sources.

The war in the Gaza Strip erupted after Hamas's unprecedented attack on southern Israel which resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 33,545 Palestinians, most of them women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() No Security Council consensus on Palestinian UN membership

No Security Council 'consensus' on Palestinian UN membership
LATEST NEWS

  1. No Security Council 'consensus' on Palestinian UN membership

    No Security Council 'consensus' on Palestinian UN membership

  2. Mexico takes Ecuador to ICJ over embassy raid

    Mexico takes Ecuador to ICJ over embassy raid

  3. China urges US to play 'constructive role' in Middle East

    China urges US to play 'constructive role' in Middle East

  4. Elections to be renewed in four constituencies: Election board

    Elections to be renewed in four constituencies: Election board

  5. Russia flood levels rise

    Russia flood levels rise
Recommended
No Security Council consensus on Palestinian UN membership

No Security Council 'consensus' on Palestinian UN membership
Mexico takes Ecuador to ICJ over embassy raid

Mexico takes Ecuador to ICJ over embassy raid
China urges US to play constructive role in Middle East

China urges US to play 'constructive role' in Middle East
Russia flood levels rise

Russia flood levels rise
Sudans silent suffering, one year into generals war

Sudan's silent suffering, one year into generals' war
Thai FM visits border town following clashes in Myanmar

Thai FM visits border town following clashes in Myanmar
WORLD No Security Council consensus on Palestinian UN membership

No Security Council 'consensus' on Palestinian UN membership

Members of the U.N. Security Council have failed to reach a consensus on a bid by Palestinians for full U.N. membership, meaning the longshot effort is now likely headed for a more formal council vote.
ECONOMY Daily oil production in Gabar hits 40,000 barrels

Daily oil production in Gabar hits 40,000 barrels

The oil production facilities in the Gabar Mountain region of Şırnak broke the record in the history of the Turkish Republic with a daily production of 40,000 barrels.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿