Israeli footballer arrested over pro-Israel gesture

ANKARA

"A judicial investigation has been launched against Israeli footballer Sagiv Jehezkel for public incitement to hate due to his odious celebration in favor of the massacre committed by Israel in Gaza," Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced early on X, short before the arrest of the footballer.



Jehezkel, 28, and capped eight times by the Israeli national team, celebrated scoring a goal against Trabsonspor by gesturing to a message written on a bandage on his left wrist, which read "100 days. 07/10.".



Tunç said Jehezkel was being investigated for "incitement to hate and hostility.".



"We will continue to support the oppressed Palestinians," he added, denouncing what he described as ongoing "genocide" in Gaza.



Jehezkel's club, Antalyaspor, has already sacked him over the incident.



The message was believed to be a reference to the 100 days of the Israeli strikes on Gaza which began after Hamas attack on the Oct. 7, killing about 1,140 people and abducting around 250 others. Israel says 132 hostages are still being held in Gaza.



In retaliation, Israel has bombarded the coastal strip, killing at least 23,968 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Gaza.



Antalyaspor said it had sacked the Israeli player, accusing him of having "acted against the values of our country.".



The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) added: "We condemn the completely unacceptable behavior of footballer Sagiv Jehezkel during the match between Antalyaspor and Trabzonspor played today (...) and find Antalyaspor's decision to exclude the player from its team appropriate."



Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a longtime supporter of the Palestinian cause, has repeatedly described Israel as a "terrorist state."