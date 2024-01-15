Israeli footballer arrested over pro-Israel gesture

Israeli footballer arrested over pro-Israel gesture

ANKARA
Israeli footballer arrested over pro-Israel gesture

"A judicial investigation has been launched against Israeli footballer Sagiv Jehezkel for public incitement to hate due to his odious celebration in favor of the massacre committed by Israel in Gaza," Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced early on X, short before the arrest of the footballer.

Jehezkel, 28, and capped eight times by the Israeli national team, celebrated scoring a goal against Trabsonspor by gesturing to a message written on a bandage on his left wrist, which read "100 days. 07/10.".

Tunç said Jehezkel was being investigated for "incitement to hate and hostility.".

"We will continue to support the oppressed Palestinians," he added, denouncing what he described as ongoing "genocide" in Gaza.

Jehezkel's club, Antalyaspor, has already sacked him over the incident.

The message was believed to be a reference to the 100 days of the Israeli strikes on Gaza which began after Hamas attack on the Oct. 7, killing about 1,140 people and abducting around 250 others. Israel says 132 hostages are still being held in Gaza.

In retaliation, Israel has bombarded the coastal strip, killing at least 23,968 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

Antalyaspor said it had sacked the Israeli player, accusing him of having "acted against the values of our country.".

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) added: "We condemn the completely unacceptable behavior of footballer Sagiv Jehezkel during the match between Antalyaspor and Trabzonspor played today (...) and find Antalyaspor's decision to exclude the player from its team appropriate."

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a longtime supporter of the Palestinian cause, has repeatedly described Israel as a "terrorist state."

israeli, arrested, gesture,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Court releases Israeli footballer after pro-Israel gesture at match

Court releases Israeli footballer after pro-Israel gesture at match

LATEST NEWS

  1. Court releases Israeli footballer after pro-Israel gesture at match

    Court releases Israeli footballer after pro-Israel gesture at match

  2. Turkish airstrikes 'neutralize' 10 more in retaliation for PKK attack

    Turkish airstrikes 'neutralize' 10 more in retaliation for PKK attack

  3. Gaza officials say dozens killed in 'intense' Israeli strikes

    Gaza officials say dozens killed in 'intense' Israeli strikes

  4. Defense, foreign ministers to brief parliament on PKK attacks

    Defense, foreign ministers to brief parliament on PKK attacks

  5. Israeli footballer arrested over pro-Israel gesture

    Israeli footballer arrested over pro-Israel gesture
Recommended
Court releases Israeli footballer after pro-Israel gesture at match

Court releases Israeli footballer after pro-Israel gesture at match

Turkish airstrikes neutralize 10 more in retaliation for PKK attack

Turkish airstrikes 'neutralize' 10 more in retaliation for PKK attack
Defense, foreign ministers to brief parliament on PKK attacks

Defense, foreign ministers to brief parliament on PKK attacks
Cancer foundation holds protest over polluted river

Cancer foundation holds protest over polluted river
Hagia Sophia visitors to pay entrance fee

Hagia Sophia visitors to pay entrance fee
Lemon sauce production to be banned: Ministry

Lemon sauce production to be banned: Ministry
WORLD Gaza officials say dozens killed in intense Israeli strikes

Gaza officials say dozens killed in 'intense' Israeli strikes

Officials in Hamas-run Gaza said on Monday dozens were killed overnight in "intense" Israeli bombardment, as the war which has sent shockwaves across the region passed the grim 100-day milestone.
ECONOMY Chemical industry eyes $35 billion in exports

Chemical industry eyes $35 billion in exports

Türkiye’s chemical industry aims to increase its export revenues by around 15 percent this year compared with 2023 to $35 billion.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".