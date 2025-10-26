Israeli defense minister orders army to continue demolitions in Gaza

Israeli defense minister orders army to continue demolitions in Gaza

JERUSALEM
Israeli defense minister orders army to continue demolitions in Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Saturday that he instructed the army to continue demolitions in the part of the Gaza Strip remaining under Israeli control as part of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

“I have instructed the IDF (military) to prioritize the destruction of the tunnels as the central task in the yellow zone currently under our control, alongside protecting the soldiers and communities,” Katz wrote on U.S. social media platform X.

He said it is being done in parallel with the discussions with U.S. officials, including the vice president, secretaries of state and defense, presidential envoys and CENTCOM commanders -- on the need to implement U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan and ensure the full “dismantling and destruction of all terror tunnels in the remaining territory under their responsibility, alongside disarming Hamas.”

“Demilitarizing Gaza through the destruction of Hamas's terror tunnels, alongside disarming Hamas, is, in my view, the most important strategic objective for achieving victory in Gaza,” he said.

Katz added that the most urgent moral mission is the return of all hostages and the fallen to their homes, and “we will do everything to fulfill this sacred and critical mission.”

“The overarching strategic mission to realize the great victory achieved by the heroic IDF fighters against Hamas terrorists in Gaza is the demilitarization of Gaza through the complete destruction of the terror tunnels, 60% of which still remain—alongside disarming Hamas,” he said.

The phased Gaza ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, brokered through regional and international mediation, took effect Oct. 10.

Phase one includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a partial Israeli withdrawal. It also envisages rebuilding Gaza and establishing a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed more than 68,500 victims and injured more than 170,300 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

 

Israel Katz,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK

Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK
LATEST NEWS

  1. Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK

    Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK

  2. Türkiye repatriates 10 criminals captured across Europe, Russia

    Türkiye repatriates 10 criminals captured across Europe, Russia

  3. Baby gorilla rescued at Istanbul Airport to stay in Türkiye, officials say

    Baby gorilla rescued at Istanbul Airport to stay in Türkiye, officials say

  4. Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

    Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

  5. Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit

    Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit
Recommended
Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile
Year-long funeral starts for Thailands former queen Sirikit

Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit
Venezuela vows to protect its coast from US covert ops

Venezuela vows to protect its coast from US covert ops
Gaza Tribunal: Israel committing genocide against Palestinians

Gaza Tribunal: Israel committing genocide against Palestinians
Cambodia, Thailand sign peace pact following deadly July clashes

Cambodia, Thailand sign peace pact following deadly July clashes
Trump starts key Asian tour with deals ahead of China meet

Trump starts key Asian tour with deals ahead of China meet
WORLD Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday a successful final test of a new nuclear-powered cruise missile, the Burevestnik, praising the "unique" nuclear-capable weapon with a range of up to 14,000 kilometers.

ECONOMY Tourism sector remains confident in meeting $63 bln target

Tourism sector remains confident in meeting $63 bln target

After a sluggish start to the year, Türkiye’s tourism industry has regained momentum and is on track to meet its ambitious $63 billion revenue target for 2025, according to Turkish Tourism Investors Association (TTYD) Chair Oya Narin.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe claimed back-to-back wins in the Europa League with a 1-0 home victory over Stuttgart on Oct. 23, while Samsunspor powered to a 3-0 defeat of Dynamo Kyiv for their second straight Conference League win.  
﻿