Israeli army guns down Palestinian teenager in West Bank

Israeli army guns down Palestinian teenager in West Bank

RAMALLAH
Israeli army guns down Palestinian teenager in West Bank

The Israeli army on Tuesday gunned down a Palestinian teenager near a military checkpoint in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, claiming he was trying to stab soldiers.

According to Israeli Army Radio, the Palestinian was "neutralized" by gunfire near a military checkpoint at the Deir Sharaf junction northwest of Nablus after attempting to stab reserve soldiers.

Israel typically uses the term "neutralized" to describe military or police brutal actions that kill innocent people, as the radio station in its report said no Israeli soldiers were injured in the incident.

The station did not provide any specific information about the Palestinian's fate, but other Israeli media outlets, including the Srugim and 0404 websites, reported that he was killed on the spot by gunfire.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health later confirmed in a statement that the Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority – the Palestinian body in charge of coordinating with Israel – had informed it of the death of 18-year-old Walid Ashraf Muhammad Hussein as a result of Israeli gunfire near Nablus.

Witnesses told state-run Anadolu Agency that Israeli soldiers at the Deir Sharaf checkpoint opened fire on a young man who was approaching them.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted regular raids in the West Bank, which have escalated with the beginning of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023.

Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 780 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,300 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

The escalation follows a landmark opinion in July by the International Court of Justice that declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land “illegal” and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

Trump, Biden shake hands in White House
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

    Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

  2. At least 21 killed as Israeli army steps up attacks in Gaza

    At least 21 killed as Israeli army steps up attacks in Gaza

  3. US, Japan, S. Korea launch massive multidomain military drill

    US, Japan, S. Korea launch massive multidomain military drill

  4. US Muslim group declares Biden a ‘war criminal’ for continuing to send weapons to Israel

    US Muslim group declares Biden a ‘war criminal’ for continuing to send weapons to Israel

  5. Zeyrek Çinili Bath Museum welcomes visitors with guided tours

    Zeyrek Çinili Bath Museum welcomes visitors with guided tours
Recommended
Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

Trump, Biden shake hands in White House
At least 21 killed as Israeli army steps up attacks in Gaza

At least 21 killed as Israeli army steps up attacks in Gaza

US, Japan, S. Korea launch massive multidomain military drill

US, Japan, S. Korea launch massive multidomain military drill
US Muslim group declares Biden a ‘war criminal’ for continuing to send weapons to Israel

US Muslim group declares Biden a ‘war criminal’ for continuing to send weapons to Israel

Top UN court ‘can consider Armenia, Azerbaijan cases

Top UN court ‘can consider Armenia, Azerbaijan cases'
Trump taps pro-Israel allies for key Mideast roles

Trump taps pro-Israel allies for key Mideast roles
Thessaloniki bids farewell to taboo-breaking ex-mayor

Thessaloniki bids farewell to taboo-breaking ex-mayor
WORLD Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

Donald Trump made a triumphant return to the White House on Wednesday, where outgoing president Joe Biden offered a show of civility to the bitter rival who denied him the same courtesy four years ago.

ECONOMY CIMPOR Global won second prize in prestigious Africa business award

CIMPOR Global won second prize in prestigious Africa business award

CIMPOR Global, a subsidiary of TCC Group, has been awarded the "Second Prize" at the 2024 Doing Business in Africa Award, an accolade bestowed by the Netherlands-Africa Business Council (NABC) for its successful sustainability practices.

SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿