Israeli army fire kills 30 more Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza

GAZA CITY
At least 30 Palestinians were killed and several others injured in fresh airstrikes by Israeli warplanes on Tuesday in the war-torn Gaza Strip, medics said.

Israeli fighter jets struck a school in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, killing 17 people and injuring others, a medical source said.

The targeted facility was operated by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and was housing dozens of families, according to an Anadolu reporter.

An Israeli helicopter gunship hit a Palestinian home in the central city of Deir al-Balah, leaving two people dead and several others injured, he added.

Another medical source told Anadolu that a girl was killed in a strike targeting a tent for displaced people in western Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

A Palestinian lost his life, and several people were injured in an attack in the Al-Fukhari area in southeastern Khan Younis, he added.

Another civilian was killed in Israeli bombardment in the Qizan Abu Rashwan area in the city’s southwestern part, a medical source said.

In the central Gaza Strip, two Palestinians, including a woman, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, another medical source said.

Two more people lost their lives and many others were injured in an Israeli attack in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, the source added.

The medical source said that two other civilians were killed in the northern town of Beit Lahia in separate attacks.

Two people also died of their injuries they sustained in earlier Israeli strikes in the war-torn enclave.

Israeli artillery shelled a Palestinian home in the Abasan al Kabira town of eastern Khan Younis, but no information was yet available about injuries.

Meanwhile, field sources told Anadolu that the Israeli army continued to shell several areas across the Palestinian enclave, including the eastern areas of Gaza City, Khan Younis, and Beit Lahia.

Over 52,600 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

 

