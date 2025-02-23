Israeli airstrikes target southern Lebanon

BEIRUT

Israeli warplanes on Sunday conducted airstrikes targeting six southern Lebanese towns, hours before a mass funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and despite an ongoing ceasefire.

The Israeli attacks targeted the towns of Zrariyeh, Zibqin, Al-Qlaiaah, Jannata, Deir Qanoun Al Naher, and Maaroub, sources said.

No casualties were reported immediately.

The attacks coincide with the arrival of participants for the funeral of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Nasrallah and senior leader Hashem Safieddine in Beirut’s Camille Chamoun Sports City.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since Nov. 27, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah that escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply.

The Israeli army withdrew from southern Lebanese towns on Tuesday, but maintained a military presence at five border outposts.