Israel weighs Hamas' response as truce efforts revived

Israel weighs Hamas' response as truce efforts revived

TEL AVIV
Israel weighs Hamas response as truce efforts revived

Israeli cabinet was set to convene yesterday to discuss Hamas' latest response to a U.S.-backed proposal for a phased cease-fire in Gaza, as diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the nine-month war stirred back to life after a weekslong hiatus.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden are expected to discuss the ceasefire over a phone talk on Thursday, according to diplomatic sources.

Hamas on July 3 said that it had sent new "ideas" to Qatari mediators aimed at ending the war.

Israel confirmed that it was "evaluating" Hamas "comments" on a deal to free its hostages in the Palestinian territory and would reply.

With the death toll mounting and conditions worsening daily for Gazans, both sides are under increased international pressure to agree to a ceasefire — more recently based on a roadmap pushed by Biden.

Hamas said it was communicating with officials from Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt with an eye to ending the conflict.

Qatar-based Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh "made contact with the mediator brothers in Qatar and Egypt about the ideas that the movement is discussing with them with the aim of reaching an agreement,” the group said in a statement.

It added that "communication also took place between the head of the movement and officials in Türkiye.”

"We exchanged some ideas with the mediator brothers with the aim of stopping the aggression against our Palestinian people," an earlier Hamas statement said.

Netanyahu's office and the Mossad intelligence service confirmed the new approach almost straight away.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant yesterday said Israel is closer "more than ever" to reaching a prisoner swap deal with Palestinians.

According to the Israeli Channel 12, Gallant told families of captives held in Gaza that the prisoner swap deal is "closer than ever.”

Meanwhile, CNN quoted an Israeli source familiar with the negotiations, stating that both parties "appear to be on the brink of a framework agreement for a ceasefire and hostage release deal."

The source added that Israeli officials believe Hamas’ latest response will enable the two parties to enter detailed negotiations to reach an agreement.

Benjamin Netanyahu,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder
LATEST NEWS

  1. Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

    Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

  2. Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements

    Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements

  3. New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

    New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

  4. Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret

    Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret

  5. Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart

    Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart
Recommended
New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will rebuild Britain

New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'
Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret

Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret
Berlins Turks stoked for Euros quarter-final home game

Berlin's Turks stoked for Euros quarter-final 'home game'
Hungarys Orban visits Putin on trip slammed by EU

Hungary's Orban visits Putin on trip slammed by EU
Released Gaza detainees allege torture by Israel amid war

Released Gaza detainees allege torture by Israel amid war
Migrants face unimaginable horrors crossing Africa says UN

Migrants face 'unimaginable horrors' crossing Africa says UN
South Korean president to attend NATO summit next week

South Korean president to attend NATO summit next week
WORLD New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will rebuild Britain

New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

Keir Starmer on Friday swept into Downing Street for the first time as U.K. prime minister, promising urgent action to restore the country's fortunes.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demirals suspension

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demiral's suspension

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it "deeply regrets" Turkish national team player Merih Demiral's suspension by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for two matches over his alleged nationalist gesture during the Türkiye-Austria Euro 2024 elimination match.
﻿