Israel weighs Hamas' response as truce efforts revived

TEL AVIV

Israeli cabinet was set to convene yesterday to discuss Hamas' latest response to a U.S.-backed proposal for a phased cease-fire in Gaza, as diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the nine-month war stirred back to life after a weekslong hiatus.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden are expected to discuss the ceasefire over a phone talk on Thursday, according to diplomatic sources.

Hamas on July 3 said that it had sent new "ideas" to Qatari mediators aimed at ending the war.

Israel confirmed that it was "evaluating" Hamas "comments" on a deal to free its hostages in the Palestinian territory and would reply.

With the death toll mounting and conditions worsening daily for Gazans, both sides are under increased international pressure to agree to a ceasefire — more recently based on a roadmap pushed by Biden.

Hamas said it was communicating with officials from Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt with an eye to ending the conflict.

Qatar-based Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh "made contact with the mediator brothers in Qatar and Egypt about the ideas that the movement is discussing with them with the aim of reaching an agreement,” the group said in a statement.

It added that "communication also took place between the head of the movement and officials in Türkiye.”

"We exchanged some ideas with the mediator brothers with the aim of stopping the aggression against our Palestinian people," an earlier Hamas statement said.

Netanyahu's office and the Mossad intelligence service confirmed the new approach almost straight away.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant yesterday said Israel is closer "more than ever" to reaching a prisoner swap deal with Palestinians.

According to the Israeli Channel 12, Gallant told families of captives held in Gaza that the prisoner swap deal is "closer than ever.”

Meanwhile, CNN quoted an Israeli source familiar with the negotiations, stating that both parties "appear to be on the brink of a framework agreement for a ceasefire and hostage release deal."

The source added that Israeli officials believe Hamas’ latest response will enable the two parties to enter detailed negotiations to reach an agreement.