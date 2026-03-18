Israel, US hit Iranian facility at major Gulf gas field

TEHRAN

U.S.-Israeli strikes hit Iranian facilities at a major Gulf gas field on Wednesday causing a fire, Iranian state television reported.

"Moments ago, parts of the gas facilities located in the South Pars Special Economic Energy Zone in Asaluyeh were struck by projectiles fired by the American-Zionist enemy," state television reported, citing Ehsan Jahanian, the deputy governor of the southern Bushehr province, where the facility is located.

It added that firefighting teams were dispatched to the scene to contain the fire.

The South Pars/North Dome mega-field is the largest known gas reserve in the world.

The field supplies around 70 percent of Iran's domestic natural gas.

Iran, which shares the massive field with energy giant Qatar, has been developing its side since the late 1990s.

During the 12-day war in June last year, Israel struck Iranian facilities operating at the field.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran, killing its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggering a war that has spread across the Middle East.