Israel urges civilians to leave Yemen's Sanaa airport area

TEL AVIV

Israel's military on Tuesday told civilians to evacuate the airport area in Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa, one day after it struck targets in the Arabian Peninsula country's port of Hodeida.

"We urge you to immediately evacuate the airport area and warn anyone nearby to do the same and stay away from the area. Failing to evacuate may put you at risk," spokesman Colonel Avichay Adraee posted on X in Arabic after Yemen's Iran-backed Huthis struck the area of Israel's main Ben Gurion airport on Sunday.