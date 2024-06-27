Israel threatens to send Lebanon ‘back to Stone Age’

WASHINGTON

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has warned that Israel’s military is capable of taking Lebanon “back to the Stone Age” in war with Hezbollah, but insisted his government prefers a diplomatic solution.

“We don't want to get into a war because it's not good for Israel. We have the ability to take Lebanon back to the Stone Age, but we don't want to do it," Gallant told reporters on the last day of his Washington visit.

"We do not want war, but we are preparing for every scenario," he said.

"Hezbollah understands very well that we can inflict massive damage in Lebanon if a war is launched."

Gallant also said that he discussed with senior U.S. officials his “day after” proposals for governance of post-war Gaza that would include local Palestinians, regional partners and the U.S., but that it would be “a long and complex process.”

Fears those exchanges could escalate into full-blown war have only grown in recent weeks as cross-border attacks intensified, and after Israel revealed it had approved plans for a Lebanon offensive, prompting new threats from Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel's allies, including key defense backer the United States, have been keen to avoid such an eventuality. A U.S. official said Washington was engaged in "fairly intensive conversations" with Israel, Lebanon and other actors, and believed that no side sought a "major escalation.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Gallant that another war with Hezbollah could have "terrible consequences for the Middle East,” and urged a diplomatic solution.

In a warning issued yesterday, the U.S. Embassy in Beirut urged citizens to “stronglty reconsider” travel to Lebanon as security situation can “change quickly.”

This warning came after other countries issued travel advisories for citizens, urging them to leave Lebanon amid the escalation of violence with Israel. The U.K., Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Kuwait and North Macedonia called its citizens in Lebanon to leave country.

Lebanese media reported that the majority of Western embassies — especially European missions — have examined the Lebanese coast for potential sites from which to evacuate their citizens by sea should war break out between Israel and Hezbollah.

U.N. humanitarian coordinator Martin Griffiths told reporters in Geneva on Wednesday that Lebanon was "the flashpoint beyond all flashpoints".

"It's beyond planning. It's potentially apocalyptic," warned Griffiths, whose term ends this week.

A war involving Lebanon "will draw in Syria... it will draw in others,” he added. "It's very alarming."

Lebanon's national news agency reported about 10 Israeli strikes on areas near the border on, including one that destroyed a building in Nabatiyeh, wounding five people.