Israel strikes Syria 'extremist group' threatening Druze

JERUSALEM

Armed members of Syria's Druze community attend the funeral of seven people killed during overnight clashes with Syrian security forces, in Damascus, on April 30, 2025.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the army carried out a strike in Syria Wednesday on an "extremist group" preparing to attack members of the Druze community in the Damascus region.

"A stern message was conveyed to the Syrian regime, Israel expects them to act to prevent harm to the Druze community," a statement from the Israeli leader's office, referring to Syria's new government.

The Israeli strike came as sectarian clashes between forces linked to Syria's new authorities and Druze fighters spread near Damascus, leaving 13 people dead.

Israel seized much of the strategic Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 war and annexed the area in 1981, a move largely unrecognized internationally.

Since Islamist-led forces ousted former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes on Syria and sent troops into the Golan's demilitarized buffer zone.

The Wednesday’s strike came as Israel marked its annual Memorial Day to commemorate fallen soldiers.

"On this Memorial Day for the fallen soldiers of the IDF, when we honor the great contribution of the Druze community to Israel's security... we place great importance on fulfilling our commitment to the Druze community in Israel and to protecting their brothers in Syria," said the statement issued by Netanyahu's office.