Israel plans to expand military presence in Lebanon: Report

Israel plans to expand military presence in Lebanon: Report

BEIRUT
Israel plans to expand military presence in Lebanon: Report

Israel plans to expand its military presence up to 8 kilometers (5 miles) inside Lebanese territory, Israeli media has reported.

According to Channel 14, the Israeli army has already begun establishing 18 new military sites inside Lebanon, some located deep inside Lebanese territory.

The outlet said discussions among Israeli officials reached a decision to maintain full control of Lebanese territory up to the Litani River, “and even beyond it in some areas.”

The decision includes “moving the Israeli army’s operational defense line into Lebanese territory, at least 8 kilometers from the international border,” it added.

The Litani River is Lebanon’s main river, flowing through the Bekaa Valley between the country’s mountain ranges.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,072 people have since been killed and 2,966 injured in Israeli attacks.

In a press conference on March 25, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that he will do “everything possible” to prevent the evacuation of Israelis from northern Israel amid cross-border attacks from Lebanon.

Netanyahu also sought to link the current escalation with Hezbollah in Lebanon to the ongoing war with Iran.

“We are firmly determined to do whatever is necessary to change the situation in Lebanon from its roots,” he added.

He said Israel is expanding a “security zone” in southern Lebanon to remove what he called “the threat of ground incursions” from Lebanon.

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