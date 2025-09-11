Israel must be stopped through active methods: Defense Ministry

ANKARA

Israel will drag the entire region, including itself, into disaster through reckless attacks, a top Turkish defense official has said, calling on the international community to stop the Israeli aggression by using active methods.

In a weekly briefing on Sept. 11, Defense Ministry spokesman Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk condemned Israel's attack on Qatar as "another example of blatant violation of the international law."

"Thus, it has been revealed once again that Israel, which has made terrorism a state policy, is trying to deepen instability and conflicts as it is completely against peace,” Aktürk said. He recalled that Israel is poised to expand the conflict in the region through its reckless attacks and drag the Middle East into disaster should it not be stopped through active methods.

Aktürk also called on the international community to shoulder more responsibility to this end.

“We reiterate that we stand with Qatar in the face of this attack that blatantly violates its sovereignty,” he added.

The ministry’s statement followed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s exchange with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani right after the attack during which the Turkish leader voiced Ankara’s full support to Qatar.

The two addressed Israel’s attack on the Hamas negotiation delegation in Qatar as well as the steps to be taken jointly against this.

Türkiye begins training of Syrian army

On Syria, Aktürk confirmed that Türkiye has already begun training the Syrian army in line with a recent memorandum of understanding Ankara and Damascus signed in mid-August.

“We once again underline our clear commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and that we will not allow the terrorist organizations that pose threat to our national security to benefit from the regional uncertainties,” he added.

In the meantime, the ministry sources described Israel’s recent attacks on Qatar and Syria as provocative acts that undermine peace efforts.

“The Turkish Armed Forces continue to pursue its activities in Syria in line with international law and in the frame of self-defense. In this regard, the reports and claims that Israel targeted the Turkish Armed Forces in Syria are baseless and do not reflect the truth,” they remarked.

There is no negative development regarding the Turkish military postures in Syria, they added, urging against fake and misinformative social media posts.

One State, One Army policy

On another question, the sources said the Syrian authorities continue their efforts to bring order and restructure essential institutions for peace and security of the country.

Türkiye and Syria continue their coordinated cooperation to this end, the sources said, recalling the signing of the cooperation deal on Aug. 13.

“Following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Joint Training and Consultation, works for the reorganization of the Syrian Armed Forces have accelerated. In line with the demands of the Syrian government, training for the increase of defense and security, consultations and technical support activities have been launched,” they elaborated.

The stability of Syria is of vital importance to the regional peace, the sources said, reiterating that Türkiye will continue to support Syria’s “One State, One Army” policy, which stipulates the integration of YPG to the Syrian army.