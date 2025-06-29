Israel mulls new Gaza tactics as Trump calls for deal

TEL AVIV

Demonstrators gather during an anti-government protest calling for action to secure the release of Israeli hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip by Palestinian militants since the 2023 October 7 attacks, outside the Israeli Defence Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv on June 28, 2025.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to hold a high-level meeting on June 29 with his defense minister and the army chief to assess the next steps regarding the Gaza Strip, including the possibility of launching a broader military operation that would differ from previous ones, according to defense sources.

If hostage negotiations fail to yield progress in the coming days, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is expected to initiate a larger-scale operation, the sources told Israeli media.

According to IDF evaluations, Hamas is currently at its weakest point since it took control of Gaza in 2007, forcing the group to shift its focus from military confrontation to diplomatic efforts. Within the IDF, there is an ongoing debate over whether to continue the military campaign or to declare that the war’s main goals have been accomplished.

Nonetheless, some senior officers believe a large-scale ground offensive remains necessary. Such an operation would likely cause the largest displacement of civilians since the conflict began 21 months ago.

Military officials said that such a scenario would require the deployment of five fully staffed divisions, unlike the partial deployments used earlier in the campaign. This would also necessitate a new round of call-ups.

The discussion came after IDF chief Eyal Zamir stated that the military’s current offensive in Gaza is nearing the territorial control targets set by the government, which include asserting control over 75 percent of the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu’s plan to visit US

On the other hand, U.S. President Donald Trump on June 29 pleaded for progress in ceasefire talks in the war in Gaza, calling for a deal that would halt the fighting in the conflict.

“MAKE THE DEAL IN GAZA. GET THE HOSTAGES BACK!!!” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social early on June 29.

Trump raised expectations on June 27 for a deal, saying there could be a ceasefire agreement within the next week.

Meanwhile, an Israeli official said plans were being made for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to travel to Washington in the coming weeks, a sign there may be movement on a new deal. The official declined to discuss the focus of the visit, saying that plans have not yet been finalized.

A top adviser to Netanyahu, Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, was set to travel to Washington this week for talks on a ceasefire.