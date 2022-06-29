Israel lowers Türkiye travel warning after ’attacks thwarted’

  • June 29 2022 09:04:00

Israel lowers Türkiye travel warning after ’attacks thwarted’

JERUSALEM
Israel lowers Türkiye travel warning after ’attacks thwarted’

Israel’s National Security Council on June 28 lowered its travel warning for Istanbul from the highest level, after the government said Iranian assassination plots targeting Israelis in the city had been thwarted.

"I’d like to thank our security forces along with the Turkish security forces, who over the past months and weeks acted to prevent attacks on Israelis in Istanbul and Türkiye," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement.

Israel on June 13 had urged its citizens to immediately leave Istanbul because of the "real and immediate danger" coming from Iranian operatives, raising the travel warning on the Turkish city to four on a four-point scale.

A flurry of reports provided details of Iranian agents setting up to target Israeli tourists, and of Türkiye detaining people involved in the plots.

On Thursday, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid visited Ankara, thanking Türkiye for its "professional and coordinated activity" in preventing the attacks.

Iran meanwhile dismissed as "ridiculous" the Israeli allegations, with foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh saying they were "part of a pre-designed plot to destroy relations between the two Muslim countries".

Iran and Israel have been engaged in a years-long shadow war but tensions have ratcheted up following a string of high-profile incidents Tehran has blamed on Israel.

"Our actions were successful and safeguarded human life, we are gradually returning to routine," Bennett said, thanking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan "and his people for their cooperation in thwarting attacks on Israelis in Türkiye".

Israel’s National Security Council warned "the Iranian motivation is still high".

It estimated that there were "still efforts to build infrastructures" and "locate potential Israeli and Jewish targets", calling on Israelis to still "avoid non-essential travel to Türkiye".

Türkiye’s relations with Israel have been improving after years of tensions and tourism is central to the two countries’ economic ties.

alert,

WORLD Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye lifts objections to Sweden, Finland joining NATO

    Türkiye lifts objections to Sweden, Finland joining NATO

  2. Beloved Turkish actor Cüneyt Arkın dies

    Beloved Turkish actor Cüneyt Arkın dies

  3. Turkish firm Baykar gifts drones to Ukraine

    Turkish firm Baykar gifts drones to Ukraine

  4. Israel lowers Türkiye travel warning after ’attacks thwarted’

    Israel lowers Türkiye travel warning after ’attacks thwarted’

  5. Iran acknowledges Türkiye’s security concerns stemming from northern Syria

    Iran acknowledges Türkiye’s security concerns stemming from northern Syria
Recommended
Türkiye lifts objections to Sweden, Finland joining NATO

Türkiye lifts objections to Sweden, Finland joining NATO
Türkiye, Armenia to hold 4th meeting for normalization bid

Türkiye, Armenia to hold 4th meeting for normalization bid
Iran acknowledges Türkiye’s security concerns stemming from northern Syria

Iran acknowledges Türkiye’s security concerns stemming from northern Syria
President Erdoğan criticizes US over delaying F-16 sales

President Erdoğan criticizes US over delaying F-16 sales
Turkish firm Baykar gifts drones to Ukraine

Turkish firm Baykar gifts drones to Ukraine
Turkish FM urges for opening Zangezur corridor

Turkish FM urges for opening Zangezur corridor
WORLD Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite who once consorted with royals, presidents and billionaires, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for helping the financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

ECONOMY US to work with Taiwan, Vietnam against illegal fishing

US to work with Taiwan, Vietnam against illegal fishing

The United States has said it will step up cooperation with Vietnam and Taiwan among others to combat illegal fishing, a problem that environmentalists and Western nations increasingly attribute to China.

SPORTS Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye is the favorite candidate to host Euro 2032 tournament, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said while talking about Italy’s candidacy.