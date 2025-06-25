Israel designates Iran central bank terror organization

TEL AVIV
Israel's defense minister on June 25 designated Iran's central bank a "terror organization, saying the move was aimed at halting financing for Iran-backed militant groups the day after a ceasefire between the two foes took hold.

Minister Israel Katz "signed a special order designating Iran's central bank, two additional Iranian banks [and] an Iranian armed forces-affiliated company... as terror organizations," a statement from his office said.

"Part of Israel's broader campaign against Iran,” the move aimed "to target the heart of the Iranian regime's terror financing system, which funds, arms and directs terror throughout the Middle East,” it added.

Iran and Israel agreed a ceasefire on June 24 ending 12 days of tit-for-tat strikes between the longtime foes.

The two sides have been locked in a shadow war for decades, with Israel battling several Iran-backed groups in the region, including Hamas in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

Israel had said its bombing campaign, which began on June 13, was aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, an ambition Tehran has consistently denied.

"We have concluded a significant phase, but the campaign against Iran is not over. We are entering a new phase based on the achievements of the current one," the head of Israel's military Eyal Zamir said in a statement June 24.

 

