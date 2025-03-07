Israel army spokesman Hagari to retire

Israel army spokesman Hagari to retire

TEL AVIV
Israel army spokesman Hagari to retire

The Israeli military's chief spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari will step down in the coming weeks, the army announced Friday.

A former commando, Hagari became popular after the war with Hamas erupted in October 2023, briefing the media and the general public almost daily - sometimes several times a day.

An army statement said that Hagari's resignation, days after a new military chief was sworn it, has been approved by the new top commander, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir.

According to the statement, Hagari, 49, will step down "in the coming weeks", though no exact date was given.

Since Oct. 9, he has had a constant presence in the media, briefing journalists on Israeli soil and during embeds with troops inside the Gaza Strip.

His televised briefings, which usually included questions from reporters, were often scrutinised at home and abroad, in a war where information and narrative rivalled military action in importance.

Hagari has shown maps, satellite images, audio clips and videos that illustrated the Israel's questionable actions and helped support the argument that Hamas militants were using hospitals as command centres - an assertion central to Israel's case but firmly denied by the Palestinian group.

Many international media outlets have questioned the credibility of the military's evidence.

During Iran's first direct attack on Israel in April 2024, Hagari was on television almost hourly, providing real-time updates on the military's response.

More than 48,400 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 111,800 have been injured in a brutal Israeli onslaught on Gaza since October 2023. The assault, which left the enclave in ruins, was paused under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold on Jan. 19.

retire,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City
LATEST NEWS

  1. Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

    Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

  2. Courage is essential

    Courage is essential

  3. Glastonbury Festival reveals 2025 lineup

    Glastonbury Festival reveals 2025 lineup

  4. Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles

    Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles

  5. Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure

    Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure
Recommended
Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else

Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else
Russian strikes kill 12 in eastern Ukraine

Russian strikes kill 12 in eastern Ukraine
The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Womens Day

The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Women's Day
Hamas officials say delegation in Cairo for Gaza truce talks

Hamas officials say delegation in Cairo for Gaza truce talks
Court orders South Korea’s Yoon released from jail

Court orders South Korea’s Yoon released from jail
Thousands stranded as WWII bomb halts traffic at Paris train station

Thousands stranded as WWII bomb halts traffic at Paris train station
WORLD Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else

Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he has written to Iran's supreme leader pressing for new talks on its nuclear program, warning of possible military action if not.
ECONOMY Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

The increase in seasonal temperatures due to climate change has led to a decrease in the amount of sugar extracted from sugar beets.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿