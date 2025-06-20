Iranian missiles bypass Israel air defenses as trade of strike continues

TEHRAN

Smoke billows in the distance from an oil refinery following an Israeli strike on the Iranian capital Tehran on June 17, 2025.

Israeli defense minister on June 20 called for mass evacuation of Tehran amid exchange of strikes, as Iranian missile strikes hit tech park housing Microsoft office in southern Israel.

In a statement following a security assessment meeting, Defense Minister Israel Katz said he instructed the army to escalate attacks on “symbols of the regime,” including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Basij paramilitary force.

“We must strike all symbols of government and mechanisms of repression, as well as scientists and facilities linked to Iran’s nuclear program,” he added.

“The population of Tehran, the capital of Iran, should be evacuated en masse,” he added.

Israel's military on June 20 struck dozens of targets in Tehran overnight, including what it called a center for the "research and development of Iran's nuclear weapons project," in the eighth day of war between the two foes.

Iran also directly struck targets in southern Israel, including a technology Center, a Microsoft office and military infrastructure, wounding at least seven Israelis.

One of the main targets was the Gav-Yam Negev Advanced Technologies Park, which reportedly houses active military and cyber facilities.

Earlier, Iran struck southern Israel in a new round of missile attacks. Iranian media reported that the strikes targeted Israel’s Nevatim Air Base in the Negev Desert.

Meanwhile, thousands of people joined a protest against Israel in the Iranian capital and other cities after weekly prayers, chanting slogans in support of their leaders, according to state television.

"I will sacrifice my life for my leader," read a protester's banner, a reference to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In neighboring Iraq, thousands of supporters of powerful cleric Moqtada Sadr also rallied in Baghdad and other cities against the war, AFP correspondents said.