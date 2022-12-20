ISIL terrorist caught trying to infiltrate country

ANKARA

An ISIL terrorist wanted by Interpol with a red notice has been caught at the border of the southern province of Hatay while trying to infiltrate the country, the Defense Ministry has announced.

Upon hearing that an ISIS terrorist would try to infiltrate the country from Syria, necessary precautions were taken on the Hatay border and a joint operation was carried out with the gendarmerie, the ministry said in a Twitter post.

“The person in question was successfully caught.”

In the investigation, the terrorist was being sought by Interpol under a red notice, it added.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare ISIL a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists multiple times, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four-armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

Security forces arrested a “senior executive” of ISIL known as Abu Zeyd, whose real name was Bashar Khattab Ghazal al-Sumaidai.