ISIL suspect caught plotting attack in Istanbul

  • August 25 2020 15:48:00

ISIL suspect caught plotting attack in Istanbul

ISTANBUL – İhlas News Agency
ISIL suspect caught plotting attack in Istanbul

A terror suspect linked to ISIL reportedly plotting to attack Istanbul’s iconic Taksim area has been caught in a hotel in Küçükçekmece district by police.

According to police officials, the ISIL terrorist, identified only by the initials H.S., had come to Istanbul from the southeastern province of Gaziantep.

Police began tracking him down after receiving intelligence that he was preparing to organize an attack in the country’s largest city.

The suspect was spotted on CCTV in Taksim while he was scouting the area. Security forces later determined where he was staying. They detained him at his hotel room, where police also seized a Kalashnikov rifle and five ammunition clips.

In 2013, Turkey was among the first countries to list ISIL as a terrorist group.

The country has since been targeted by the group numerous times, with at least 10 suicide attacks, seven bombings, and four armed attacks claiming at least 300 lives and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey has launched military and police operations in the country and across its southern border to prevent further terror attacks.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Archaeologists unearth Viking neighborhood in Istanbul

    Archaeologists unearth Viking neighborhood in Istanbul

  2. Coronavirus hotline launched in all Turkish provinces

    Coronavirus hotline launched in all Turkish provinces

  3. Worries for coronavirus skyrocket in Turkey as cases rise

    Worries for coronavirus skyrocket in Turkey as cases rise

  4. Erdoğan says Greece sowing chaos in Mediterranean

    Erdoğan says Greece sowing chaos in Mediterranean

  5. Turkey’s giant gas find worth $80 billion: IEA Head

    Turkey’s giant gas find worth $80 billion: IEA Head
Recommended
24 FETÖ suspects get jail terms in Turkey

24 FETÖ suspects get jail terms in Turkey
Metrobus burns to ashes in Istanbul

Metrobus burns to ashes in Istanbul
Russian-Turkish convoy attacked in Idlib, two Russian troops injured

Russian-Turkish convoy attacked in Idlib, two Russian troops injured
Turkish soldier injured in bus crash succumbs to wounds

Turkish soldier injured in bus crash succumbs to wounds
Germany calls for dialogue between Turkey, Greece

Germany calls for dialogue between Turkey, Greece
Gli, famous cat of Hagia Sophia, gets new company from capital Ankara

Gli, famous cat of Hagia Sophia, gets new company from capital Ankara
WORLD German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident Navalny

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident Navalny

Tests conducted on Russian dissident Alexei Navalny at a German hospital indicate that he was poisoned, but doctors said on Aug. 24 he was being treated with an antidote and his life was not in immediate danger.
ECONOMY Turkeys manufacturing capacity up in August

Turkey's manufacturing capacity up in August

Turkey’s manufacturing industry used 73.3 percent of its capacity in August, the country's Central Bank said on Aug. 25.
SPORTS Turkey’s Istanbul Park to host F1 race in November

Turkey’s Istanbul Park to host F1 race in November

The Turkish Grand Prix will be run on Nov. 15 at Istanbul Park circuit.