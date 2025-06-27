İş Leasing obtains $100 mln financing from IFC

ISTANBUL

İş Leasing has signed a long-term loan agreement worth $100 million with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

The loan will be used to finance Turkish companies' climate projects and applications in blue finance, including water resource protection and waste management, renewable energy and energy efficiency investments, as well as SMEs founded by women entrepreneurs.

“We see this funding from IFC as a reflection of the trust in our country and our company,” said Şafak Öğün, İş Leasing general manager and board member.

They will continue to support the sustainability projects of our clients, particularly SMEs,” he added.

This collaboration expands IFC’s climate lending portfolio and ensures companies in Türkiye are integral to the green transition, commented Wiebke Schloemer, IFC director for Türkiye and Central Asia.

“By enhancing İş Leasing’s capacity to finance sustainable initiatives, we are reinforcing our commitment to long-term solutions that tackle critical environmental challenges, while also advancing support for women-owned enterprises and fostering job creation,” Schlomer said.