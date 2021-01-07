İrem Günaydın’s ‘Salad Cake’ exhibition at The Pill Gallery

  • January 07 2021 07:00:00

İrem Günaydın’s ‘Salad Cake’ exhibition at The Pill Gallery

ISTANBUL
İrem Günaydın’s ‘Salad Cake’ exhibition at The Pill Gallery

İrem Günaydın’s exhibition titled “Salad Cake” at Istanbul’s The Pill Contemporary Art Gallery approaches the two main disciplines of art history, which are painting and sculpture, around a letter written by the artist. In the exhibition, painting and sculpture come close to each other in a two-and-a-half dimensional setup.

Speaking to Milliyet Sanat, Günaydın explained how the idea of the exhibition came up. “I came across a Vegedeco salad cafe online where cakes are made from salads. The dough of the cakes is made from soy flour and the cream from tofu. It is filled with various marinated, chopped and cooked vegetables such as radishes, carrots and cucumbers. The owner of the cafe describes the products as ‘Neither cake nor salad, but salad cake.’ This attitude, which changes perceptions about what ingredients a salad can be prepared with and when it can be eaten, is in line with my attitude when producing the works in this exhibition.”

Though the letter in the exhibition sounds surreal and fantastic, she said, it was actually a very grounded text. “The characters in the letter are important figures known from the history of art and popular cultures such as Paul Cèzanne, Gods in the Trojan story, DJ, Renè Margritte, non-artist İrem, Nicolas Poussin, Bugs Bunny, Flemish painter Cornelis Gijsbrechts, Neo from Matrix and Morpheus, Hera, Athena, Aphrodite and the prince of Troy, Paris,” she added.

The exhibition can be seen through Feb. 10.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Drought threat looms over Turkey as dams dry up

    Drought threat looms over Turkey as dams dry up

  2. Turkey urges US to maintain restraint, prudence

    Turkey urges US to maintain restraint, prudence

  3. Constitutional Court rejects Pastor Brunson’s application on rights violations

    Constitutional Court rejects Pastor Brunson’s application on rights violations

  4. US Congress formally certifies Joe Biden's election win

    US Congress formally certifies Joe Biden's election win

  5. Turkey, Albania upgrade ties to strategic partnership

    Turkey, Albania upgrade ties to strategic partnership
Recommended
Digital Stage at Zorlu PSM

Digital Stage at Zorlu PSM
Statuette of Asklepios, bust of Serapis found in Kibyra

Statuette of Asklepios, bust of Serapis found in Kibyra
Online exhibit honors ‘Suleiman the Magnificent’

Online exhibit honors ‘Suleiman the Magnificent’
Historical ‘button houses’ become centers of tourist attraction

Historical ‘button houses’ become centers of tourist attraction

Amida Mound reveals Diyarbakır’s history

Amida Mound reveals Diyarbakır’s history
State Theaters’ plays to be made available online

State Theaters’ plays to be made available online
WORLD Global virus deaths hit record high as EU approves second vaccine

Global virus deaths hit record high as EU approves second vaccine

The EU cleared a second coronavirus vaccine for use on Jan. 6 bringing relief to European countries struggling with spiraling infections, as the world clocked up a record number of deaths in a single day.

ECONOMY Turkish airports host 82 mln air passengers in 2020

Turkish airports host 82 mln air passengers in 2020

The number of passengers through Turkish airports- including transit passengers- reached 81.7 million in 2020, according to the country’s airport authority on Jan. 7. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş hammer Çaykur Rizespor 6-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş hammer Çaykur Rizespor 6-0 in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş striker Cyle Larin netted four goals in Jan. 6's evening's Turkish Süper Lig game to lead the Black-Eagles to a 6-0 win over Çaykur Rizespor.