Iraqi PM to visit Washington in mid-July

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump will host Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at the White House next month, the Iraqi leader’s office and the U.S. embassy in Baghdad said on June 16.

“Special Presidential Envoy Barrack conveyed President Trump looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Al-Zaidi to the White House mid-July to discuss the future of this important relationship,” said a joint statement from the Iraqi leader and Trump’s special envoy to Iraq, Tom Barrack, issued by the embassy.

The announcement comes during a visit by Barrack to the Iraqi capital Baghdad during which he discussed with the prime minister disarming and dissolving Iraq’s armed groups operating outside state authority.

The United States has recently increased pressure on Baghdad to disarm Iran-backed groups. In early May, Washington pledged to resume financial transfers to Iraq and security assistance once “concrete steps” have been taken against the groups.

Al-Zaidi, who took office in mid-May, has promised to ensure that the state maintains a monopoly on weapons.

He has also reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to deepening trade and investment relations with Washington.