Iraqi forces raid Baghdad’s Green Zone, arrest officials

BAGHDAD

Iraqi security forces launched raids in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone early on Sunday to arrest officials including MPs suspected of corruption amid heavy deployment in the area.

The Green Zone houses the U.S. embassy and other diplomatic missions, as well as international institutions and government offices. High-ranking officials and politicians also live there.

Video footage showed security forces in heavy vehicles such as tanks in the Green Zone.

The large-scale raids, which included other neighborhoods in Baghdad as well, were aimed at arresting senior Iraqi officials and politicians.

A security official said that a “raid targeted several politicians over financial corruption, per judicial orders,” adding that the operation involved anti-terrorism forces and the military.

Iraq’s new agency (INA) quoted a senior official as saying that “several suspects accused of corruption have been arrested based on confessions made” by Oil Ministry official Adnan al-Jumaili, who was arrested last month.

The senior official added that the arrests “involved members of parliament whose immunity was removed,” as well as other officials.

Iraq’s new Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has vowed to fight corruption and mismanagement that have plagued Iraq for decades.

In a move to demonstrate commitment to fighting corruption, authorities seized more than $85 million earlier this month in a graft case against Jumaili, with some of the cash hidden underground.

Another security official earlier said that the raids were carried out over corruption, as well as “funding factions and the smuggling of dollars and Iranian oil,” referring to Tehran-backed armed groups.

Zaidi, who only recently took office with the blessing of the United States, is visiting Washington later this month.

A diplomat in Baghdad said that the security operation “is part of the Washington visit preparations” to show Zaidi’s commitment to his promises.