Iraq outlaws 3 parties over links with terrorist PKK

BAGHDAD
Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council on Tuesday banned the activities of three parties for links with the terrorist PKK group.

In a statement, the council outlawed the "Ezidi Freedom and Democracy" party, the "Democratic Struggle Front" and the "Kurdistan Community Freedom" party, and ordered confiscation of their properties.

The ban on these parties came following a complaint by the country's National Security Advisory, and after confirmations by Iraq's intelligence and the prime minister's office that these parties have links with the PKK terrorist group.

On July 23, the Iraqi government issued a directive for state institutions to refer to the PKK terrorist group as a "banned organization" in official correspondence.

Previously, the Iraqi government had declared the terrorist organization PKK as a "banned organization."

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Harris, Walz debut White House ticket, vowing 'fight for future'
﻿