Iraq establishes over 20 outposts on border with Türkiye

BAGHDAD

Iraq has announced the establishment of 22 new border outposts to enhance border security with neighboring Türkiye.

General Muhammad Abdulwahab Sikir, the commander of the Iraqi Border Guards, visited the brigade that oversees the Iraq-Türkiye border within the Dohuk Governorate.

During his visit, Sikir inaugurated the 22 new border outposts along the border. He issued directives to provide modern equipment for the soldiers' safety and to improve administrative services.

The newly established outposts at “the zero point of the border” were constructed in challenging and rugged areas, marking the first such initiative in the region, he said.

Additionally, during a meeting held at the brigade, discussions were held on ensuring border security and combating smuggling and infiltration attempts.

In April, the Iraqi Border Guards announced the establishment of two military bases in the Zakho district along the Turkish border for the first time in 30 years. Iraq shares a 362-kilometer border with Türkiye.