Sweden’s refusal of probe over Erdoğan effigy “absurd”: Çavuşoğlu

Sweden’s refusal of probe over Erdoğan effigy “absurd”: Çavuşoğlu

ANKARA
Sweden’s refusal of probe over Erdoğan effigy “absurd”: Çavuşoğlu

A Swedish prosecutor’s refusal to probe the incident, where a puppet likened to President Tayyip Erdoğan was hung in Stockholm, was “absurd,” Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Jan. 17.

The Swedish prosecutor’s decision to not probe the incident is “extremely absurd. We all know what the rule of law means,” Çavuşoğlu said at a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

The “provocative” incident against Erdoğan was a “racist, hateful, hate crime act,” and therefore, is also against universal values and is a crime according to international law, the minister said.

Sweden should not try to fool Türkiye by identifying the incident as a freedom of speech, the minister said.

“If they think that Sweden is distracting us with word games, we would like to say that they are only deceiving themselves,” Çavuşoğlu stated.

Çavuşoğlu referred to the trilateral memorandum signed by Sweden, Finland and Türkiye that envisages the Nordic countries’ membership to NATO if they meet requests by Ankara on addressing terror threats.

“When you look at Sweden’s testimony in the memorandum, do they have a promise to fight them [terrorists]? Yes, they have. secondly, we are talking about freedom of expression. Is this attack, this provocation a racist attack? Yes,” he stated.

The minister continued, Sweden will “either fall victim to the mines laid by terrorists, or we will all walk forward by considering our safety and fulfilling the commitments in the memorandum. The decision here is on Sweden.”

Sweden and Finland abandoned their long-standing policies of military nonalignment and applied for membership in the military alliance after Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

NATO-member Türkiye hasn’t yet endorsed their accession, which requires unanimous approval from all existing alliance members.

The supporters of the PKK gathered in front of the historical City Hall in the capital Stockholm on Jan. 11 and hung a puppet likened to Erdoğan by the feet and shared video footage of the moment on social media affiliated with the group.

The foreign ministry on Jan. 12 summoned Sweden’s ambassador in Ankara to lodge a protest over the demonstration in Stockholm.

Turkey, Syria, Diplomacy,

TÜRKIYE First lady calls for joint global action on climate crisis

First lady calls for joint global action on climate crisis
LATEST NEWS

  1. First lady calls for joint global action on climate crisis

    First lady calls for joint global action on climate crisis

  2. Key suspect in EU graft scandal cuts deal with prosecutors

    Key suspect in EU graft scandal cuts deal with prosecutors

  3. Russian strike toll: 45 dead civilians, including 6 children

    Russian strike toll: 45 dead civilians, including 6 children

  4. Jury selected for Elon Musk trial about Tesla buyout tweets

    Jury selected for Elon Musk trial about Tesla buyout tweets

  5. Sweden’s refusal of probe over Erdoğan effigy “absurd”: Çavuşoğlu

    Sweden’s refusal of probe over Erdoğan effigy “absurd”: Çavuşoğlu
Recommended
Türkiye, Italy to cooperate on human smuggling

Türkiye, Italy to cooperate on human smuggling
Iranian top diplomat in Ankara for talks on Syria, bilateral issues

Iranian top diplomat in Ankara for talks on Syria, bilateral issues
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis
Türkiye proposed Ukraine-Russia a humanitarian corridor through Istanbul

Türkiye proposed Ukraine-Russia a humanitarian corridor through Istanbul
Türkiye ready to push for ‘local ceasefires’ in Ukraine: Kalın

Türkiye ready to push for ‘local ceasefires’ in Ukraine: Kalın
Sweden denounces PKK demonstration as disgusting

Sweden denounces PKK demonstration as 'disgusting'
WORLD Key suspect in EU graft scandal cuts deal with prosecutors

Key suspect in EU graft scandal cuts deal with prosecutors

A key suspect in a spreading EU graft scandal, former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, has cut a deal to divulge information about countries involved and bribes made, Belgian prosecutors said Tuesday.

ECONOMY Hoteliers offer to help curb boom in rents

Hoteliers offer to help curb boom in rents

Hoteliers in Antalya, which has received serious immigration from two countries since the start of the war in Ukraine, have proposed that the invoices and accommodation documents to be given to the tourists staying in small and medium-sized hotels be accepted as lease contracts.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün fails to avoid Rockets loss in career match

Alperen Şengün fails to avoid Rockets loss in career match

Turkish center Alperen Şengün had the best performance of his young career against the Los Angeles Lakers yesterday, posting a career-best 33 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and four blocks for the Houston Rockets, but failed to prevent a 140-132 loss.