Iran to end cooperation with UN agency if sanctions reinstated

Iran to end cooperation with UN agency if sanctions reinstated

TEHRAN
Iran to end cooperation with UN agency if sanctions reinstated

Iran warned on Sept. 26 that it will terminate cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) if U.N. sanctions are reimposed through the snapback mechanism by European powers.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticized the decision of the three European JCPOA members, U.K., France and Germany – to trigger the mechanism, calling it “legally and politically baseless” and a “serious threat to Europe’s international credibility and the 2015 nuclear agreement.”

Araghchi warned that the E3 move to revive the sanctions would cause “irreparable damage” to Europe’s image, stressing that “in this game, the three countries will not only fail to emerge victorious but will also be sidelined from future diplomatic processes.”

European powers were urging Iran to reverse a series of steps it took after Israel and the United States bombed its nuclear sites in June.

Complaining that Iran has not complied with a landmark but moribund deal, the Europeans have triggered a return of sweeping U.N. sanctions, notably on its banking and oil sectors, that are set to take effect at the end of Sept. 27.

China and Russia at a Security Council session on Sept. 26 put forward a draft resolution that would give another half year for talks, or until April 18, 2026.

But diplomats said they did not expect it to receive the nine votes on the 15-member Security Council for passage.

French President Emmanuel Macron met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sept. 24 and said a deal was possible to avoid the sanctions but that Iran had only hours left.

One diplomat, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said late on Sept. 25 that the Europeans believed they had "done everything to try to move things" but that Iran did not offer the desired flexibility.

France, speaking for itself, Germany and Britain, has told Iran it must allow full access to U.N. nuclear inspectors, immediately resume nuclear negotiations and offer transparency on highly enriched uranium, the whereabouts of which has been the subject of speculation.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan calls for Netanyahus trial over Gaza genocide

Erdoğan calls for Netanyahu's trial over Gaza 'genocide'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan calls for Netanyahu's trial over Gaza 'genocide'

    Erdoğan calls for Netanyahu's trial over Gaza 'genocide'

  2. US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions'

    US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions'

  3. Türkiye sovereign in deciding Russia cooperation areas, Kremlin says

    Türkiye sovereign in deciding Russia cooperation areas, Kremlin says

  4. UN sanctions on Iran set to return as nuclear diplomacy fades

    UN sanctions on Iran set to return as nuclear diplomacy fades

  5. Erdoğan, Starmer discuss ties, Palestine recognition in phone call

    Erdoğan, Starmer discuss ties, Palestine recognition in phone call
Recommended
US to revoke Colombian presidents visa over incendiary actions

US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions'
Türkiye sovereign in deciding Russia cooperation areas, Kremlin says

Türkiye sovereign in deciding Russia cooperation areas, Kremlin says
UN sanctions on Iran set to return as nuclear diplomacy fades

UN sanctions on Iran set to return as nuclear diplomacy fades
Countries walk out of UN General Assembly before Netanyahus speech

Countries walk out of UN General Assembly before Netanyahu's speech
Merz plans visit to Türkiye in October, envoy says

Merz plans visit to Türkiye in October, envoy says
Former UK PM seeks to run transitional Gaza authority: Reports

Former UK PM seeks to run transitional Gaza authority: Reports
WORLD US to revoke Colombian presidents visa over incendiary actions

US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions'

The U.S. State Department said Friday it would revoke the visa of Colombia's leftist President Gustavo Petro for his "incendiary actions" during a pro-Palestinian street protest in New York.
ECONOMY Business leaders hail Erdoğan-Trump meeting as boost for $100 bln trade goal

Business leaders hail Erdoğan-Trump meeting as boost for $100 bln trade goal

Turkish business representatives said Friday that strategic energy and trade agreements signed during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's White House visit this week could propel bilateral trade with the U.S. toward the $100 billion target.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿