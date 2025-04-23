Iran slams US sanctions as 'hostile' ahead of new round of talks

Iran slams US sanctions as 'hostile' ahead of new round of talks

TEHRAN
Iran slams US sanctions as hostile ahead of new round of talks

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned new U.S. sanctions targeting its oil network, calling the move a sign of Washington's "hostile approach" ahead of a third round of nuclear talks.

In a statement, foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the U.S. policy of imposing sanctions on the Iranian people was a "clear contradiction with the United States' demand for dialogue and negotiation and indicates America's lack of goodwill and seriousness in this regard."

On April 22, the U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on Iranian liquefied petroleum gas magnate Seyed Asadoollah Emamjomeh and his corporate network.

It said in a statement the network was "collectively responsible for shipping hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of Iranian LPG and crude oil to foreign markets."

"Emamjomeh and his network sought to export thousands of shipments of LPG — including from the United States — to evade U.S. sanctions and generate revenue for Iran," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"The United States remains committed to holding accountable those who seek to provide the Iranian regime with the funding it needs to further its destabilising activities in the region and around the world."

The sanctions came as Tehran and Washington held two rounds of indirect nuclear talks in Muscat and Rome since April 12.

Since his return to office in January, U.S. President Donald Trump has reimposed sweeping sanctions under his policy of "maximum pressure" against Tehran.

In March, he sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calling for talks but warning of possible military action if they failed to produce a deal.

Oman said the third round, set for April 26, would again be held in Muscat.

Iran on April 22 announced that a technical, expert-level nuclear meeting between the two countries will also be held this weekend, coinciding with the talks.

Lawmakers set for speaker, HSK, RTÜK elections
