Iran says will deploy new missiles if Israel attacks again

TEHRAN
Iran said Wednesday it was prepared for any new Israeli attack, announcing it has developed missiles with greater capabilities than those used during their recent 12-day war.

"The missiles used in the 12-day war were manufactured... a few years ago," Defense Minister Aziz Nassirzadeh said, quoted by the official IRNA news agency.

"Today, we have manufactured and possess missiles with far greater capabilities than previous missiles, and if the Zionist enemy embarks on the adventure again, we will undoubtedly use them."

In mid-June, Israel launched a bombing campaign against Iran, triggering a war in which Iran responded with missile and drone strikes.

The Israeli offensive killed senior military commanders, nuclear scientists and hundreds of others, striking both military sites and residential areas.

The United States briefly joined the war with strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

A ceasefire between Iran and Israel has been in place since June 24.

Iranian officials have since warned that another round of fighting could erupt at any moment, emphasising that Tehran does not seek war but remains prepared for any confrontation.

On Monday, First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said Iran should be "prepared at every moment for confrontation".

"We are not even in a ceasefire; we are in a cessation of hostilities," he added.

Iranian media reported that the army is to begin a two-day military exercise on Thursday, featuring a wide range of short and medium-range cruise missiles.

Western governments have repeatedly voiced concern about Iran's missile programme, calling it a threat to regional security.

In July, France called for a "comprehensive deal" with Tehran that covers not only its nuclear programme but also its missile programme and its regional ambitions.

Iran has insisted that its military capabilities are not up for negotiation.

