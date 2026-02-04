Turkish soldier dies after illness in Hakkari

Turkish soldier dies after illness in Hakkari

ANKARA
Turkish soldier dies after illness in Hakkari

A senior sergeant major in the Turkish Armed Forces has died after falling ill while on duty in the southeastern province of Hakkari, the Defense Ministry said on Feb. 4.

Talat Okur became ill in the Şemdinli district and was transferred to a hospital for examination and treatment, the ministry said in a statement. He later died, though no further details were provided.

"We offer our deepest condolences and prayers for the soul of our beloved martyr who lost his life in this incident that has caused us profound pain and sorrow. We extend our condolences and prayers for patience to his grieving family, the Turkish Armed Forces and our noble nation," the ministry said in its statement.

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler also issued a separate message of condolence, offering sympathies to Okur’s family and honoring his service.

Hakkari, located near Türkiye’s borders with Iraq and Iran, is a region where Turkish security forces have long conducted operations against PKK.

 

