Iran says scientist was killed in 'new, complex' operation: Top official

  • December 01 2020 09:29:00

Iran says scientist was killed in 'new, complex' operation: Top official

TEHRAN-Agence France-Presse
Iran says scientist was killed in new, complex operation: Top official

A top Iranian official on Nov. 30 said nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in a new type of "complex operation", blaming arch-foe Israel and an exiled opposition group.

The "operation was very complex, using electronic equipment and no one was present at the scene," the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Rear-Admiral Ali Shamkhani said.

The People’s Mujahedeen of Iran (MEK) were "certainly" involved, along with "the Zionist regime and the Mossad", Shamkhani said, referring to the Israeli government and its external security agency.

"The enemy used a completely new, professional and specialized method and reached its goal," he added, without elaborating on the weaponry involved.

Shamkhani’s comments came in video interviews broadcast by state television and the Fars news agency.

Without citing sources, Fars itself claimed that the attack had been carried out with the help of "a remote controlled automatic machine gun" mounted on a pick up truck.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani had on Nov. 28 accused Israel of acting as a "mercenary" for the United States by carrying out the assassination.

The scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh died on Nov. 27 from his wounds in a hospital, according to Iran’s defense ministry, which had in a statement said assailants targeted his car and engaged in a gunfight with his bodyguards outside the capital.

Iran’s foes had singled out Fakhrizadeh as a target "for twenty years", and an attack was anticipated to take place at some point, Shamkhani said.

"Security forces had predicted the possibility of an attack on him, even predicting the possible location of the incident," he said at the scientist’s funeral in Tehran.

But given the "frequency of [such] news in these twenty years, the required seriousness was sadly not applied" this time, he added.

According to Iran’s defense minister Amir Hatami, Fakhrizadeh was one of his deputies and headed the ministry’s Defence and Research and Innovation Organization, focusing on the field of "nuclear defense."


MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces weekday, weekend lockdown against coronavirus

    Turkey announces weekday, weekend lockdown against coronavirus

  2. Turkey takes all legal actions over interception of Turkish merchant ship: Defense minister

    Turkey takes all legal actions over interception of Turkish merchant ship: Defense minister

  3. Young couple explores unknown gems of Turkey

    Young couple explores unknown gems of Turkey

  4. Senior Turkish officials meet minority representatives

    Senior Turkish officials meet minority representatives

  5. Stockholm syndrome and enslaved eagle

    Stockholm syndrome and enslaved eagle
Recommended
Deforestation in Brazilian Amazon surges to 12-year high

Deforestation in Brazilian Amazon surges to 12-year high
Azerbaijani army enters Lachin region after 28 years

Azerbaijani army enters Lachin region after 28 years

Trump science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job

Trump science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job
Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots

Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots
Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team

Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team
Americans brace for virus ’surge upon a surge’

Americans brace for virus ’surge upon a surge’
WORLD Iran says scientist was killed in new, complex operation: Top official

Iran says scientist was killed in 'new, complex' operation: Top official

A top Iranian official on Nov. 30 said nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in a new type of "complex operation", blaming arch-foe Israel and an exiled opposition group.
ECONOMY Recovery in Turkish manufacturing sector slows down

Recovery in Turkish manufacturing sector slows down

The pace of recovery in Turkey's manufacturing activity eased in November amid a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a closely watched business survey on Dec. 1. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş beats Fenerbahçe to break Kadıköy jinx

Beşiktaş beats Fenerbahçe to break Kadıköy jinx

Istanbul's Beşiktaş won against city rivals Fenerbahçe 4-3 in Turkish Süper Lig derby to end their 15-year-jinx in Kadıköy.