Iran says remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty

TEHRAN
Iran on Thursday affirmed its commitment to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, as it accused Germany of "malice" over its criticism of Tehran's decision to suspend cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog.

"Iran remains committed to the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty) and its Safeguards Agreement," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.

"The explicit German support for the bombing of Iran has obliterated the notion that the German regime harbors anything but malice towards Iranians," he added in response to a German foreign office post criticising the move.

On Wednesday, Iran officially suspended its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, citing the agency's failure to condemn Israeli and US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

In a post on X, Germany's foreign office called on Iran to "reverse this decision," saying it sends a "devastating message."

"It eliminates any possibility of international oversight of the Iranian nuclear program, which is crucial for a diplomatic solution," it added.

Araghchi lambasted what he called Germany's "explicit support for Israel's unlawful attack on Iran" on June 13, killing top Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists.

On June 17, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Israel was doing the "dirty work... for all of us" by targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

The 12-day war between Iran and Israel saw it, along with the United States, launching unprecedented strikes Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz.

More than 900 people were killed in Iran during the conflict, according to the judiciary.

The Israeli attacks drew waves of retaliatory drone and missile fire, killing 28 people in Israel, according to authorities.

