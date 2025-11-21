Iran says no access to bombed nuclear sites without IAEA deal

TEHRAN

In this photo released by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, technicians work at the Arak heavy water reactor’s secondary circuit, as officials and media visit the site, near Arak, Iran,

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog would not be given access to Iranian nuclear sites attacked during its recent war with Israel without a concrete deal being agreed.

"The facilities that were attacked have their own story, and until a decision is made and a conclusion is reached between us, the IAEA and others, cooperation is not possible," he said in an interview posted to his Telegram channel on Nov. 21, without elaborating on what such an agreement would entail.

The interview with the Khabar Online news agency was conducted before the International Atomic Energy Agency adopted a resolution Thursday demanding access to the sites.

In mid-June, Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that the United States briefly joined with strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities.

In the aftermath, Tehran suspended its cooperation with the IAEA and restricted the watchdog's inspectors from accessing the bombed sites, accusing it of bias and failing to condemn the strikes.

"The fact that they came and attacked and left... and now the agency comes to prepare a report for them on where (was attacked) and what happened and how much damage was done is not possible, it is clearly not wise," he added.

In September, Iran and the IAEA agreed on a new cooperation framework, but weeks later Tehran deemed it invalid after Britain, France and Germany triggered the return of UN sanctions that had been lifted under a now-defunct 2015 nuclear deal.

The war derailed high-level nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington that had begun in April, during which the two sides were at odds over Iran's right to enrich uranium, which Tehran defends as "undeniable.”

Since the war, Iran has repeatedly said it is open to restarting talks, but only if they take place on "equal footing.”

During the interview, Araghchi said the U.S. demands remain "detrimental to our national interests,” ruling out any talks on its missile programmed or other "defense capabilities.”

"Negotiating about missiles, for example, to reduce them, to reduce their range, to reduce their number, there is no greater betrayal than this," he said.

He added talks with European governments were "no longer useful" after they triggered the snapback sanctions.