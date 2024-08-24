Iran says it has right to retaliate for Haniyeh assassination

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi communicated on Friday with his French and British counterparts, indicating that while Iran does not seek to escalate the regional conflict, it retains the right to respond to Israel's assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi had separate phone conversations with French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. The discussions centered on the developments in Gaza and regional tensions. Lammy urged Iran to play a constructive role in reducing tensions.

During his conversation with Sejourne, Araghchi described the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief  Haniyeh as an "unforgivable violation of Iran's sovereignty and national security."

He said that Iran reserves the right to respond to the assassination.

Tensions in the Middle East have intensified following the assassination of Haniyeh on July 31 in Tehran. On the same day, Israel reportedly killed Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. 

The escalation comes amid an ongoing Israeli offensive against the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 40,200 Palestinians following an attack on Oct. 7 last year by Hamas that killed 1,139 Israelis.

 

