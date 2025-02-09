Iran ready to negotiate with US but not under 'maximum pressure': Minister

Iran ready to negotiate with US but not under 'maximum pressure': Minister

TEHRAN
Iran ready to negotiate with US but not under maximum pressure: Minister

Iran was ready to negotiate with the United States but not under the "maximum pressure" strategy of U.S. President Donald Trump, Tehran's chief diplomat suggested on Saturday.

"The lifting of sanctions requires negotiations, but not within the framework of a 'maximum pressure' policy, because it would not be a negotiation but a form of surrender," said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a statement published on Telegram.

The foreign minister's statement came after Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged the government not to negotiate with Washington, calling such an approach "reckless".

Khamenei, who has the final say on all strategic decisions in Iran, referred to Iran's previous experience negotiating with the United States to justify his position.

In 2015, Iran struck a landmark deal with the United States, France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia to regulate its nuclear programme in return for the easing of international sanctions.

However, in 2018, during his first term, Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the agreement and reinstated heavy sanctions on Tehran, despite European opposition.

Trump on Wednesday called for a "verified nuclear peace agreement" with Iran, adding that it "cannot have a nuclear weapon".

Iran insists its nuclear programme is solely for peaceful purposes and denies any intention to develop atomic weapons.

The U.S. president, however, reinstated on Tuesday his "maximum pressure" policy, with Washington on Thursday announcing financial sanctions on entities and individuals accused of shipping hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of Iranian crude oil to China.

Aragchi said on Saturday that "Iran does not want to negotiate with a country that is simultaneously imposing new sanctions".

 

US, negotiatons,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows to prevent second Nakba for Palestinians

Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians

    Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians

  2. Turkish president in Malaysia for official visit

    Turkish president in Malaysia for official visit

  3. BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

    BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

  4. Türkiye works with Arab nations to protect Jerusalem: Fidan

    Türkiye works with Arab nations to protect Jerusalem: Fidan

  5. Gov’t chiefs and tech leaders gather in Paris for AI summit

    Gov’t chiefs and tech leaders gather in Paris for AI summit
Recommended
MIKTA: Eleven years of advancing global governance

MIKTA: Eleven years of advancing global governance
Netanyahu praises Trumps revolutionary, creative Gaza plan

Netanyahu praises Trump's 'revolutionary, creative' Gaza plan
Türkiye, Qatar join integrated industrial partnership

Türkiye, Qatar join integrated industrial partnership
Senior UN official set to hold key meetings on Cyprus issue

Senior UN official set to hold key meetings on Cyprus issue
31 Maoists, two Indian police officers killed in gunfight

31 Maoists, two Indian police officers killed in gunfight
German election favorite urges quick coalition talks

German election favorite urges quick coalition talks
We are the future: European far right makes show of force

'We are the future': European far right makes show of force
WORLD MIKTA: Eleven years of advancing global governance

MIKTA: Eleven years of advancing global governance

On Nov. 18, 2024, the leaders of Mexico, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Türkiye and Australia (MIKTA) convened on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In a joint communiqué, they reaffirmed MIKTA’s identity as a cross-regional partnership committed to democracy, international law, multilateralism, and global cooperation.
ECONOMY BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

Chinese BYD, the world’s leading EV maker, aims to sell 50,000 vehicles in the Turkish market this year, according to a company executive.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿