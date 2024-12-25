Iran lifts access restrictions on WhatsApp, Google Play

Iran lifts access restrictions on WhatsApp, Google Play

TEHRAN
Iran lifts access restrictions on WhatsApp, Google Play

Iran announced on Tuesday the lifting of access restrictions on widely used Western web platforms, including popular messaging app WhatsApp and app store Google Play.

In a meeting of Iran's Supreme Council of Cyberspace, according to the Iranian news agency IRNA, “members reached a consensus to lift access restrictions on widely used foreign platforms, including WhatsApp and Google Play.”

The decision was reached during a meeting attended by top government officials, Cabinet ministers, and council members.

However, the session underscored “the importance of regulated governance in cyberspace and the need to support domestic platforms,” added the agency.

"Today, we took the first step towards lifting internet restrictions with unity and collaboration. I extend my gratitude to the President, media, and activists for their efforts. We need this solidarity more than ever. This path continues,” Sattar Hashemi, Iran’s minister of information and communications technology, commented on X.

The move aligns with President Masoud Pezeshkian's campaign promise to ease internet restrictions and expand access for Iranian citizens, according to the agency.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN force sounds alarm over Israeli destruction in south Lebanon

UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon

    UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon

  2. Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

    Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

  3. Local FMCG market expands 11 pct in 9 months: Research

    Local FMCG market expands 11 pct in 9 months: Research

  4. ‘Energy imports decline amid higher use of renewables

    ‘Energy imports decline amid higher use of renewables

  5. Japan to maximize nuclear power in clean-energy push

    Japan to maximize nuclear power in clean-energy push
Recommended
Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year
Local FMCG market expands 11 pct in 9 months: Research

Local FMCG market expands 11 pct in 9 months: Research
‘Energy imports decline amid higher use of renewables

‘Energy imports decline amid higher use of renewables
Japan to maximize nuclear power in clean-energy push

Japan to maximize nuclear power in clean-energy push

Finland-Estonia undersea power cable hit by outage

Finland-Estonia undersea power cable hit by outage

US jackpot for Mega Millions surges past $1 billion

US jackpot for Mega Millions surges past $1 billion

Gold likely to continue bull run next year, says experts

Gold likely to continue bull run next year, says experts
WORLD UN force sounds alarm over Israeli destruction in south Lebanon

UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon

The United Nations' peacekeeping force in Lebanon expressed concern on Thursday at the "continuing" damage done by Israeli forces in the country's south despite a ceasefire in the war with Hezbollah.
ECONOMY Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

Employees working in the finance-insurance sector received the highest pay in 2023, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿