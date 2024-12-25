Iran lifts access restrictions on WhatsApp, Google Play

TEHRAN

Iran announced on Tuesday the lifting of access restrictions on widely used Western web platforms, including popular messaging app WhatsApp and app store Google Play.

In a meeting of Iran's Supreme Council of Cyberspace, according to the Iranian news agency IRNA, “members reached a consensus to lift access restrictions on widely used foreign platforms, including WhatsApp and Google Play.”

The decision was reached during a meeting attended by top government officials, Cabinet ministers, and council members.

However, the session underscored “the importance of regulated governance in cyberspace and the need to support domestic platforms,” added the agency.

"Today, we took the first step towards lifting internet restrictions with unity and collaboration. I extend my gratitude to the President, media, and activists for their efforts. We need this solidarity more than ever. This path continues,” Sattar Hashemi, Iran’s minister of information and communications technology, commented on X.

The move aligns with President Masoud Pezeshkian's campaign promise to ease internet restrictions and expand access for Iranian citizens, according to the agency.