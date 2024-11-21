Iran launches efforts to relocate capital

Iran launches efforts to relocate capital

TEHRAN
Iran launches efforts to relocate capital

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has announced the commencement of efforts to relocate the country's capital from Tehran to the southern borders, along the shores of the Persian Gulf.

According to reports from local media, Pezeshkian raised the issue of transferring the capital once again during his Nov. 20 visit to the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, an Iranian engineering firm controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The president expressed his belief that leaving Tehran as the capital had become untenable due to various factors, primarily economic in nature.

"The capital of our country, Tehran, is beset with insurmountable challenges. Regardless of our efforts, we find ourselves wasting time. Therefore, our only viable alternative is to shift the nation's economic and political hub to a location closer to the south and the sea," he stated.

Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has been tasked with overseeing the plans for the capital's relocation, Pezeshkian said.

The president warned that neglecting this matter could expose the country to environmental crises and numerous other challenges in the future.

The proposal to move the capital from Tehran, a city with a population of nearly 20 million, was initially approved by the Iranian parliament on Dec. 25, 2013, with 110 out of 290 members in favor. A council was established to explore the "most suitable alternative" for the new capital. However, no concrete steps have been taken in this regard to date.

Meanwhile, Pezeshkian held separate meetings in Tehran with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam al-Sabbagh.

During his talks with Al Thani, Pezeshkian stressed the importance of expediting the implementation of previously signed agreements with Doha.

In his meeting with al-Sabbagh, Pezeshkian underscored the need to enhance cooperation between Tehran and Damascus, particularly in countering regional strategies by Washington and Tel Aviv. He urged Islamic nations to work collectively to oppose such plans.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks

Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks

    Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks

  2. MHP announces resignations of three MPs

    MHP announces resignations of three MPs

  3. Treasury raises $2.5 billion via lease certificate issuance

    Treasury raises $2.5 billion via lease certificate issuance

  4. Plan to renationalize UK railways gets green light

    Plan to renationalize UK railways gets green light

  5. ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif

    ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif
Recommended
ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif
Kiev accuses Russia of launching intercontinental ballistic missile attack

Kiev accuses Russia of launching intercontinental ballistic missile attack

Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption

Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption
India warns of further damage to Canada ties

India warns of 'further damage' to Canada ties
World still split over money as clock ticks on COP29

World still split over money as clock ticks on COP29
Hezbollah says Israel cannot impose conditions for truce

Hezbollah says Israel 'cannot impose conditions' for truce

WORLD ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif

In a landmark move, the International Criminal Court on Thursday announced it had issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes it accuses them of carrying out in Palestinian territories, including Gaza.

ECONOMY Treasury raises $2.5 billion via lease certificate issuance

Treasury raises $2.5 billion via lease certificate issuance

The Treasury and Finance Ministry has issued lease certificates in the international capital markets with a size of $2.5 billion and a maturity of 5.5 years.
SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿