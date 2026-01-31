Iran FM warns on US pressure, welcomes Erdoğan’s diplomacy push

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi received by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan prior to a meeting in Istanbul.

Iran’s top diplomat Abbas Araghchi said Türkiye has taken a “constructive” approach toward Tehran and is working to find a diplomatic way to ease tensions with the United States, as Ankara renews its offer to help mediate.

Araghchi spoke after meeting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul and holding talks with Hakan Fidan, according to Turkish and Iranian statements and media reports.

In remarks aired by CNN Türk, Araghchi said Erdoğan told him diplomacy would benefit the region, adding that Tehran views Ankara’s efforts “positively.”

But he said there is currently no serious basis for talks with Washington, arguing that negotiations cannot advance under threats and pressure — while insisting Iran remains open to “fair” diplomacy.

Araghchi also warned that Iran is prepared to respond if attacked, repeating Tehran’s stance as the U.S. moves military assets into the region and President Donald Trump keeps the military option on the table while saying he hopes to avoid war.

Türkiye has publicly opposed any military strike and has urged a return to talks, with Turkish officials saying Ankara is ready to facilitate contacts between Tehran and Washington to prevent further escalation.

Tensions have risen sharply in recent weeks after Iran’s crackdown on protests. Iranian state media reported an official death toll of 3,117, while activists have reported higher figures.