Tehran insists Lebanon ‘most important issue’ in US deal

TEHRAN

People make their way through the heavily damaged historic market of Nabatieh as residents displaced by the fighting return to southern Lebanon on June 15, 2026.(AFP)

Tehran on June 16 noted that ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, was “the most important” issue in the deal with the United States, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying that Syria should fight against Hezbollah.

“The important point I want to emphasize here is that in our view, there are two parties to this memorandum, one side is America and Israel, and the other side is Iran and Hezbollah,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a briefing with foreign diplomats broadcast on state television.

“This is perhaps the most important issue in the memorandum, the declaration of an immediate and permanent end to the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” he said.

Any military attack on Lebanon and Israel’s continuation occupation will be considered a violation of the deal, Araghchi noted.

His remarks came one day after Tehran and Washington announced a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict, which broke out on Feb. 28.

Lebanon was pulled into the war in early March when Iran-backed Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel after the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, prompting Israeli strikes and a ground invasion.

However, Israel has insisted the country’s forces will remain in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza “as long as necessary,” according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

[HH] Trump: Syria should fight against Hezbollah

Tehran’s remarks came as Trump criticized Israel’s conduct in its fight against Hezbollah, saying that Syria should take over the fight against the Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“Israel is fighting Hezbollah too long and too many people are being killed,” Trump said in remarks at the G7 summit of global leaders in France.

“And you don’t have to knock down an apartment house every time you’re looking for somebody. Because there are a lot of people in those apartment houses. And they’re not all Hezbollah, that I can tell you.”

Trump said Netanyahu must be “more responsible” on Lebanon.

He referred to Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa saying that he would more effectively lead the fight against Hezbollah.

“And I suggested to Israel to let Syria take care of Hezbollah,” Trump said. “Because to be honest with you, I think they’d do a better job of doing it.”

Trump also underscored U.S. support for Israel, saying, “Without the U.S., there’d be no Israel,” adding that Israel “would have been blown up a long time ago had I not gotten involved.”