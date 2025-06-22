Iran FM slams US strikes as 'blow up' diplomacy in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday the United States and Israel "decided to blow up" diplomacy when they launched strikes on his country's nuclear sites, calling for international accountability and vowing that Tehran would respond “at a time and place of its choosing.”

Speaking in Istanbul after attending a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Araghchi said the attack violated fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law. The strikes, he said, were carried out in coordination with what he called the “genocidal regime” of Israel.

“This is a direct assault on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of a U.N. member state,” Araghchi told reporters. “The United States is fully responsible for the consequences of this hostile and illegal behavior.”

The foreign minister added that Iran would take “all necessary steps to defend its people and interests,” and that the strikes reaffirmed Washington’s long-standing “hostility and enmity” toward the Islamic Republic.

Araghchi accused the United States of working to sabotage ongoing diplomatic efforts and of undermining Iran’s internationally-recognized right to a peaceful nuclear program. “For more than 20 years, we have shown the world that our program is peaceful,” he said. “We had reached a historic agreement, and the entire international community welcomed it. Then the U.S. walked away from that deal—and now it attacks.”

He urged the U.N. Security Council to condemn the strikes and called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to convene an emergency board meeting to review the evidence Iran has provided.

“The IAEA must take these developments seriously,” he said. “We have always operated within the agency’s framework, and now expect it to uphold its mandate.”

The foreign minister also voiced concern over the silence of the international community. “Remaining quiet in the face of such blatant aggression sets a dangerous precedent,” he warned. “We cannot allow the world to slide into chaos and lawlessness.”

He described the U.S. strikes on Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan as not only illegal under U.N. principles but also as violations of Security Council resolutions. “Washington has crossed a critical red line,” he said. “This is not just an attack on Iran—it’s an attack on global order.”

Araghchi also revealed that he had met European officials in Geneva prior to arriving in Istanbul and that alternative diplomatic channels had been under discussion. “There were still paths forward,” he said. “Then, suddenly, the United States decided to bomb them—literally.”

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that Iran would not publicly disclose how it intends to respond. “But let me be clear,” he added, “Iran has the legal and moral right to defend itself.”

He also confirmed that Iran is coordinating closely with Russia and that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday for what he called a “crucial and strategic” discussion.

“Russia has condemned the U.S. intervention,” he said. “We have a strong partnership with Moscow, and we share intelligence and diplomatic strategy on the nuclear talks and regional stability.”

In closing, Araghchi said that Iran would continue to resist pressure and unjustified attacks. “Our people understand the injustice being inflicted upon them,” he said. “We will stand firm. We will not be broken.”