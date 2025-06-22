Iran FM slams US strikes as 'blow up' diplomacy in Istanbul

Iran FM slams US strikes as 'blow up' diplomacy in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Iran FM slams US strikes as blow up diplomacy in Istanbul

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday the United States and Israel "decided to blow up" diplomacy when they launched strikes on his country's nuclear sites, calling for international accountability and vowing that Tehran would respond “at a time and place of its choosing.”

Speaking in Istanbul after attending a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Araghchi said the attack violated fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law. The strikes, he said, were carried out in coordination with what he called the “genocidal regime” of Israel.

“This is a direct assault on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of a U.N. member state,” Araghchi told reporters. “The United States is fully responsible for the consequences of this hostile and illegal behavior.”

The foreign minister added that Iran would take “all necessary steps to defend its people and interests,” and that the strikes reaffirmed Washington’s long-standing “hostility and enmity” toward the Islamic Republic.

Araghchi accused the United States of working to sabotage ongoing diplomatic efforts and of undermining Iran’s internationally-recognized right to a peaceful nuclear program. “For more than 20 years, we have shown the world that our program is peaceful,” he said. “We had reached a historic agreement, and the entire international community welcomed it. Then the U.S. walked away from that deal—and now it attacks.”

He urged the U.N. Security Council to condemn the strikes and called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to convene an emergency board meeting to review the evidence Iran has provided.

“The IAEA must take these developments seriously,” he said. “We have always operated within the agency’s framework, and now expect it to uphold its mandate.”

The foreign minister also voiced concern over the silence of the international community. “Remaining quiet in the face of such blatant aggression sets a dangerous precedent,” he warned. “We cannot allow the world to slide into chaos and lawlessness.”

He described the U.S. strikes on Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan as not only illegal under U.N. principles but also as violations of Security Council resolutions. “Washington has crossed a critical red line,” he said. “This is not just an attack on Iran—it’s an attack on global order.”

Araghchi also revealed that he had met European officials in Geneva prior to arriving in Istanbul and that alternative diplomatic channels had been under discussion. “There were still paths forward,” he said. “Then, suddenly, the United States decided to bomb them—literally.”

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that Iran would not publicly disclose how it intends to respond. “But let me be clear,” he added, “Iran has the legal and moral right to defend itself.”

He also confirmed that Iran is coordinating closely with Russia and that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday for what he called a “crucial and strategic” discussion.

“Russia has condemned the U.S. intervention,” he said. “We have a strong partnership with Moscow, and we share intelligence and diplomatic strategy on the nuclear talks and regional stability.”

In closing, Araghchi said that Iran would continue to resist pressure and unjustified attacks. “Our people understand the injustice being inflicted upon them,” he said. “We will stand firm. We will not be broken.”

istanbul, US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

    Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

  2. Trump says US 'very effectively countered' Iranian strikes

    Trump says US 'very effectively countered' Iranian strikes

  3. Blasts heard over Doha after Qatar suspends air traffic

    Blasts heard over Doha after Qatar suspends air traffic

  4. Türkiye working hard to prevent Israel-Iran conflict from worsening: Erdoğan

    Türkiye working hard to prevent Israel-Iran conflict from worsening: Erdoğan

  5. EU unveils 20 mln euros aid package for refugees in Türkiye

    EU unveils 20 mln euros aid package for refugees in Türkiye
Recommended
Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire
Trump says US very effectively countered Iranian strikes

Trump says US 'very effectively countered' Iranian strikes
Blasts heard over Doha after Qatar suspends air traffic

Blasts heard over Doha after Qatar suspends air traffic
Syria president vows those involved in church attack will face justice

Syria president vows those involved in church attack will face justice
Damage, nuclear risk in Iran under review after US strikes

Damage, nuclear risk in Iran under review after US strikes
Israel hits Fordo roads, regime sites, as region braces for Iran respond

Israel hits Fordo roads, regime sites, as region braces for Iran respond
Tokyo voters punish ruling party ahead of national election

Tokyo voters punish ruling party ahead of national election
WORLD Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

Trump announces that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that a ceasefire has been reached between Israel and Iran.

ECONOMY Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list

Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list

Türkiye became the fourth most visited country in the world in 2024, welcoming 56.7 million international visitors, Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced on June 23.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿